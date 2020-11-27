news

Center restores its political group in Narva city council ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Center Party.
Center Party. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

After the coup of former mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov in early-November, many members of the Center Party group in Narva's leadership left along with him. On Thursday, Center restored its political group in the city council.

Tamara Komlova was elected political group chairwoman with former Narva mayor Tarmo Tammiste elected deputy chairman. The political group consists of Tatjana Stolfat, Heli Adamovitš, Jekaterina Golubtsova, Jelena Kavrus, Anna Kovalenko ja Vladimir Butuzov.

Tammiste said the step is a critical one for the development of Narva. "Narva city council will have a more efficient connection to the government of Estonia and Center also strengthened its position in Narva, which has historically been an important region for us. Our goal in Narva is to strengthen organization and to grow membership," the former mayor added.

The Center political group and Meie Narva, an opposition group, will sign a coalition agreement.

As reported on ERR News, Jevgarov was ousted following a vote of no-confidence by an electoral coalition led by Social Democratic Party (SDE) MP and former interior minister Katri Raik, after the power bloc led by Jevgarov collapsed.

Raik has previously said she would leave the Riigikogu is she was offered the position as mayor.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

