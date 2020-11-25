news

SDE MP having to wait to get Narva mayoral spot ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Katri Raik (SDE).
Katri Raik (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The city government in the eastern Estonian town of Narva remains in a state of flux following a coup against former mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov earlier in the month, while current MP Katri Raik (SDE) tries to take his post.

Raik says the situation in the predominantly Russian-speaking city's council has long been unsatisfactory.

As reported on ERR News, Jevgarov was ousted following a vote of no-confidence by an electoral coalition led by Social Democratic Party (SDE) MP and former interior minister Katri Raik, after the power bloc led by Jevgarov collapsed.

While 17 applications have been made to elect a new mayor on Thursday, no reply has been sent and the matter is not on the council chamber's agenda for that day, ERR reports.

In fact, if this remains the case for two months, the former power bloc could return.

Katri Raik, whose bloc included the reconstituted Center Party faction as well as local party "Our Home, Narva" ("Meie Kodu, Narva") says she hopes this is not the cause of the delay, adding that by the end of the year, the border town should have its new leaders.

Narva City Council chair Larissa Olenina told regional daily Põhjarannik the applications had not been properly drafted in time for a November 26 slot.

The new coalition would install Raik as mayor, meaning she would have to quit the Riigikogu and the corruption committee she heads up there, and Tatjana Stolfat as council chair.

These measures had included a 3,000-signature-strong petition from local residents for Jevgarov to stay in place, which Raik said was a misuse of administrative resources.

Raik even spoke of potential misinformation at play, saying that a Russian-speaking older lady had asked her if the move would mean her being deported over the river to [former Estonian town of Jaanilinn and now a town in the Russian Federation] Ivangorod.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Riigikogu passes law on creation of Transport Administration

19:26

ERR chair: Eurosport may be only viewing options for next Olympics

18:53

Archers in medals in world championship event in Switzerland

18:31

Souvenir makers want tax break, income compensation after 90 sales drop

18:12

Kaljulaid approves Aab as new minister of education

17:46

Kaarsild bridge 'oranged' to mark end of violence against women day

17:12

SDE MP having to wait to get Narva mayoral spot

16:47

Football team JK Tallinn Kalev relegated to second division

16:19

Head of Pärnu Hospital to lead Health Board crisis department

16:06

Health Board: 384 new coronavirus cases, three deaths Updated

15:52

Tallinn city government to distribute free face-masks to schools

15:48

Coronavirus now spreading amongst middle-aged people

15:27

Health board asks people to monitor own contacts, expect calls

14:49

Siim Kiisler: Marriage referendum a long field day for radicals

14:31

Lukas: Cultural institutions to get crisis package as in spring

13:55

Tartu's Christmas tree installed on Town Hall Square

13:31

Global Estonian Report: November 23 - 27

13:27

Perling: I no longer want to remain an onlooker to populist roaring

12:58

Popov invites anti-mask protesters to think about other people

12:26

Prosecutor's office accusing Lihula shooter of murder

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: