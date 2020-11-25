SDE MP having to wait to get Narva mayoral spot

The city government in the eastern Estonian town of Narva remains in a state of flux following a coup against former mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov earlier in the month, while current MP Katri Raik (SDE) tries to take his post.

Raik says the situation in the predominantly Russian-speaking city's council has long been unsatisfactory.

As reported on ERR News, Jevgarov was ousted following a vote of no-confidence by an electoral coalition led by Social Democratic Party (SDE) MP and former interior minister Katri Raik, after the power bloc led by Jevgarov collapsed.

While 17 applications have been made to elect a new mayor on Thursday, no reply has been sent and the matter is not on the council chamber's agenda for that day, ERR reports.

In fact, if this remains the case for two months, the former power bloc could return.

Katri Raik, whose bloc included the reconstituted Center Party faction as well as local party "Our Home, Narva" ("Meie Kodu, Narva") says she hopes this is not the cause of the delay, adding that by the end of the year, the border town should have its new leaders.

Narva City Council chair Larissa Olenina told regional daily Põhjarannik the applications had not been properly drafted in time for a November 26 slot.

The new coalition would install Raik as mayor, meaning she would have to quit the Riigikogu and the corruption committee she heads up there, and Tatjana Stolfat as council chair.

These measures had included a 3,000-signature-strong petition from local residents for Jevgarov to stay in place, which Raik said was a misuse of administrative resources.

Raik even spoke of potential misinformation at play, saying that a Russian-speaking older lady had asked her if the move would mean her being deported over the river to [former Estonian town of Jaanilinn and now a town in the Russian Federation] Ivangorod.

