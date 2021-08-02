Narva mayor could be looking at motion of no confidence

A motion of no confidence could be initiated against Mayor of Narva Katri Raik in the ongoing week.

Reform Party member and currently retired former city secretary Ants Liimets told ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Sunday that he was made an offer by one of Narva's main Center Party city council members to become mayor until local elections in October. Liimets did not name any names, but did claim that Katri Raik's removal could end up happening soon.

"It depends on the city council and their decision on how fast they want to clear their issues with the current mayor. There could be more of these political decisions at play. In any case, the council will meet on the upcoming Friday and if a motion [of no confidence] is initiated, the new procedures will also be initated," the former city secretary said.

Liimets' ambition stems from a power vaccuum in the city late last year that left Reform out of power in Narva. "The current mayor did not allow Reform Party draw up a list for the local elections, which made the decision easier," he explained.

At the same time, none of Narva's leading Center Party city council members wanted to comment Raik's possible removal from her position.

The mayor said the motion could be a response to personnel changes in the city's companies and foundations. "It has undoubtedly affected people who used to belong on Narva's food chain and it obviously makes you angry if your significant monthly income is taken away. And my recent sin is probably when I stood against the complete politicization of Narva kindergartens, where people join the Center Party and also receive a nice position. I do not deem that right," Raik said.

Raik, a former interior minister, received 18 votes to former mayor Aleksei Jevgarov's 11, ending a power vacuum which has existed at the Narva city council chambers since mid-November, when Jevgarov was removed after a vote of no-confidence, city council chair Irina Janovitš also resigned. Much of the political in-fighting in Narva revolved around the Center Party and a breakaway local group.

