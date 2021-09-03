Narva loses deputy mayor position before local elections

On Thursday, the Narva city council decided to lose the position of deputy mayor - the replacement of previous deputy mayor Sergei Gorlatš (Reform) Urmas Tokman will become a city government member instead.

ERR's Russian news portal reported that Narva city council's Thursday sitting concluded with Center Party deciding to amend the current draft law and lose the deputy mayor position. Urmas Tokman, who was set to replace previous deputy mayor Sergei Gorlatš, will join the city government as a regular member.

"Our mayor was Aleksei Jevgrafov (mayor from April 2019 until November 2020 - ed), who I would say without any sarcasm, handled the position. And he did not need deputy mayors," said Center Party city council group's chairman Ants Kutti.

The city council decision, supported by 18 members, will lead to previous city office adviser and crisis committee member Urmas Tokman to not take up the post of deputy mayor, but rather remain in city government. He will also continue working in the crisis committee.

Jelena Golubeva, Viktoria Lutus and Jelena Vassiljeva will also remain city government members, all entitled to €250 of allowance each month.

Ants Liimets (Reform) was elected as Narva mayor on August 26 after Katri Raik (SDE) lost a no confidence vote. Liimets announced right away that he does not see Reform colleague Gorlatš as part of his team. Now Gorlatš is after ousting the new mayor from the party.

--

