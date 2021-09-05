Toom: Tallinn opposition campaign built on ethnic contrasting

MEP Yana Toom (Center Party) says that the Tallinn opposition's local government council elections campaign is built on ethnic antagonism and accuses opposition forces of reusing Center's old promises.

Toom said in a press release that no party dares offer a fundamental alternative to Center's solutions. "On the contrary – what we have is a kind of bidding war, with our old rivals promoting items from Center programs they still lamented four and eight years ago."

She added that parties that contrast themselves to Center have been defeated in Tallinn. "At the same time, one would have to be blind not to realize that "Plats puhtaks!" (Sweep the Square) is not a single party's slogan but our competitors' dream. To rule despite of ideas, contents of policy – those are their priorities one through three."

The politician said that opposition parties' ideology is largely based on ethnic contrasting and that the Center Party is the only one representing both Estonian- and Russian-speakers.

"People are not split into friends and foes in Tallinn where Center has the absolute majority – all our people, irrespective of their language and color of passport, are citizens of Tallinn. And they need to be represented," Toom said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!