All ministers to stand in local elections except Kallas, Kersna

So far, all coalition ministers will stand as candidates in the upcoming local elections in October except Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform).

Reform ministers will mostly run in Tallinn, the party's candidate for Mayor of Tallinn Kristen Michal told ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) on Thursday.

Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus will be number one on the party's list in the City Center (Kesklinn). Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Andres Sutt and justice minister Maris Lauri will both run in Mustamäe and social protection minister Signe Riisalo north Tallin (Põhja-Tallinn).

Minister of Rural Affairs Urmas Kruuse will stand in Elva municipality in Tartu County and Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet in Saaremaa.

"The rule is that the prime minister, for example, does not run in local elections, and as far as I know, the minister of education and research will not run," Michal said.

For the time being, all Center Party ministers are standing in the local elections and party chairman Jüri Ratas.

Most will be candidates in Tallinn but Minister of Culture Anneli Ott will run in Võru in south Estonia, Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab in Viljandi and Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani in Saue.

While the Center Party has not yet started its outdoor advertising campaigns, the Reform Party has, AK reported.

Nominations close in less than a week, on September 7.

