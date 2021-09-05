Diplomat Ants Frosch to run for Otepää municipality mayor in EKRE ranks

Ants Frosch. Source: ERR
The front-runner and municipality mayor candidate for the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) in Otepää is the founder of Estonian foreign intelligence, experienced diplomat Ants Frosch.

Frosch said that the municipality needs to be run based on the community's needs, with more attention paid to young people and families.

Ants Frosch was born in Põlva in 1959 and worked as an attorney in Tartu until before going into public service.

Frosch served as a high-ranking public official in 1991-2019 and is considered the founder of Estonian foreign intelligence. He headed the Estonian Information Board before working in the diplomatic service for 20 years.

Frosch has served as ambassador to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria.

Frosch officially joined EKRE on Saturday. He was a member of the Reform Party in 2009-2012.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

