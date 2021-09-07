Tallinn urban space key election theme for Reform, SDE

Tallinn's urban space and its future developement is the main issue of the local elections for both Reform and the Social Democratic Party (SDE). On Monday both parties submitted candidate lists for Tallinn City Council.

Reform has 98 candidates running in Tallinn including coalition ministers, well-known politicians and athletes, such as Kaido Kaabermaa, coach of the epee fencing team who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

Kaabermaa has worked in the council before, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported on Monday evening.

"You have to be active in society. If you are not here, then decisions are made for you," Kaaberma told AK.

The party's candidate for mayor of Tallinn Kristen Michal said the coronavirus crisis has changed people's attitudes towards urban space which is why it is a key theme at this election.

"How do you spend that time when you may not be able to go on vacation or to go very far?" Michal said.

Despite criticizing the Center Party city government, which is in power in Tallinn, Michal did not name them as Reform's main opponent.

"There is still a sharp conflict in the big political arena over whether vaccination will reach the right level and whether vaccination is necessary for us to regain our freedoms. In that sense, it is a paradox, but I'm somewhat afraid we will have the biggest clash with EKRE because they represent such an anti-vaccine, anti-health attitude," he said.

There are 115 candidates on the SDE's lists. Some of their top candidates are well-known politicians, public figures, film directors and, for example, actor Andrus Vaarik.

SDE's mayoral candidate Raimond Kaljulaid said Vaariku and his profile, who is running in Lasnamäe, is interesting. "Considering that the mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) and such a prominent personality as Mart Helme (EKRE) are also running in this district," he said.

A comfortable and safe urban space alongside the development of social and health care are the most important themes of the SDE's electoral platform.

