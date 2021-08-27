Local election voters must be registered by September 17

People wishing to vote in the upcoming local elections must have registered their address in the Population Register by September 17 to be able to cast a ballot.

Voter lists are compiled based on the Population Register and no separate sign up is needed to vote.

Tallinn City Council is encouraging residents of the capital to register sooner rather than later. The council suggests people update their information by September 16 at the latest.

"People who live in Tallinn but are not officially registered here should update their residence data in the population register in order to participate in the election of the City Council. In recent years, many people have changed their place of residence. In determining the future of the city, we hope to encourage as many people as possible to participate in elections," said Priit Lello, the City Secretary and the Chairman of the Tallinn Electoral Committee.

"People who have moved from one district to another and wish to vote in their home district should also update their place of residence data in the population register," he added.

Most Tallinn residents will have initially registered their address when they moved to the city to claim a free public transport card but may not have changed it since if they have moved.

The Ministry of Interior is also encouraging residents to make sure their data is up to date because election information sheets will be sent out at the start of October.

The information sheet will provide general information about voting rights as well as list the locations of all the voting rooms in the electoral district. It will be sent by email to people's @eesti.ee e-mail address or the email address they have entered in the population register.

Those whose e-mail address is not known will be sent the information sheet on paper. The information sheet will reach voters by October 7.

The local elections will take place on October 17 and voting opens on October 11. Voting can be carried out online or on paper. ERR News will publish an election guide closer to the time.

How can I check or change my place of residence?

It is possible to check or change a place of residence online at the Population Register at https://www.rahvastikuregister.ee/.

A place of residence notice can also be submitted to the local government or city government in person or by post. In Tallinn, this can also be done at the Tallinn Vital Statistics Department.

More information about registering residence can be read on the State Portal website here.

Who can vote in the local elections?

Citizens of Estonia, citizens of European Union countries and foreigners with a long-term residence permit or the right of permanent residence can vote in local elections.

British citizens will also be able to vote in 2021 only if they have a long-term residence permit or right of permanent residence.

Anyone over the age of 16 can vote.

--

