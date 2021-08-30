Statistics: Retail turnover grows 10 percent on year to July

Further signs of economic recovery are in evidence from data released by state agency Statistics Estonia, which says that retail turnover rose 10 percent at constant prices on year to July, the €779 million.

Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that: "Turnover continues to grow both in comparison with last year and with the pre-pandemic level of 2019,."

Tiigiste added that in July, year on year, turnover increased by 14 percent for automotive fuel retailers, by 12 percent in stores selling manufactured goods and by 7 percent for grocery stores.

The turnover for stores selling manufactured goods grew in all economic activities, with stores selling online or via mail order seeing the largest rise (29 percent), followed by stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale), which saw a 15 percent ris in turnover, and hardware and household appliances (13 percent increase).

Between June and July, retail trade enterprises' turnover fell by 1 percent, while January to July this year, it rose 11 percent, compared with the same seven months in 2020.

Turnover volume index of retail trade enterprises Source: Statistics Estonia

