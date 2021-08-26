Falling August crude oil prices don't mean cheaper fuel to consumer yet

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Fuel pumps in Estonia. Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
Economy

World crude oil prices may have fallen slightly between July and August, but the fall is unlikely to reach retail prices at pump, partly because the US dollar's appreciating against the euro has offset the impact of the oil price fall, one major retailer in Estonia says.

Indrek Sassi, motor fuel pricing manager at Circle K, said Thursday that: "World crude oil prices have been volatile in August. The highest price of Brent crude oil stood at US$72.89 per barrel, while the lowest figure was US$65.18 per barrel," adding that the average for the whole month was US$70.

A fall in crude prices also takes at least a week to percolate through to the consumer in Estonia, he added.

"In the event of a fall in global market prices, we are ready to immediately reduce retail prices at service stations as well, but it must be understood that the fall in prices usually reaches the Estonian market with a delay of 7-10 days. This is mainly due to the fuel reserves held at filling stations," Sassi went on

Gas prices in Estonia are the highest in the Baltics, partly due to higher excise duties, though the reverse is the case for diesel, which is still cheaper in Estonia than in Latvia or Lithuania, after last year's excise duty cut.

Gas averages €1.453 per liter, diesel €1.220 per liter. Diesel prices actually dipped below the one-euro-per-liter mark through much of the second half of 2020, mainly due to the excise duty cut.

Diesel had previously been more expensive in Estonia than in Latvia, leading to the loss of local custom as people headed south of the border to refill.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

16:02

FAQs: Coronavirus vaccination in Estonia Updated

15:50

Falling August crude oil prices don't mean cheaper fuel to consumer yet

15:14

Pharmacies to carryout on-site COVID rapid testing

14:43

Tallinn participatory budget proposals can be submitted from September 3

14:16

Tartu Artists' Union confirms record number of new members

13:50

Health Board: Social media vaccination rumors are not true

13:41

North Estonia Medical Center fails to find agreement on next board chair

13:14

All 34 Reform Riigikogu members pledge support for Karis

12:46

Estonia helps two more Afghans leave Kabul

12:41

Reform MP: Police can't get salary and staff increase at same time

12:15

Roadworks planned to rejuvenate Maardu-Jägala highway section

12:09

Gallery: Jazz Awards 2021 winners

11:40

SDE MPs given free vote on Alar Karis at Monday's presidential ballot

11:12

Jüri Luik presents credentials to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

10:42

Health Board: 405 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:23

Domestic market boosted construction volume in second quarter

10:08

SDE MP: Too close to call on whether party will back Karis as candidate

09:42

Feature | Iceland and Estonia: 30 years of friendly relations

09:04

Kontaveit through to quarter-finals in Cleveland

08:21

First Afghan family arrives in Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: