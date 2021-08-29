Health Board: 330 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths

A total of 330 new coronavirus cases were found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. Two deaths relating to the coronavirus were reported over that period.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 people now stands at 327.6, while 7.4 percent of tests conducted over that time have returned positive.

Of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours, 70.9 percent came in unvaccinated individuals, while the remaining 29.1 percent were found in fully-vaccinated people.

80.6 percent of those currently hospitalized due to the virus are unvaccinated, the Health Board says.

Regional Breakdown

All bar one of Estonia's 15 counties reported new coronavirus cases overnight.

The largest number of cases were found in Harjumaa, the most populous region of the country, at 120. Eighty-three of these were doing in Tallinn.

Sixty new cases were found in Tartu County, 29 in Valga County, 27 in Võru County, 16 each in Pärnu and Põlva counties, and 13 in Jõgeva County.

The remaining counties reported single-figure cases: Järva County (nine), Lääne County (eight), Ida-Viru County (seven), Saare County (six), Lääne-Viru and Viljandi counties (four) and Rapla County (three).

Hiiumaa alone reported no new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

An additional eight cases came in individuals who had no place of residence associated with them in the population registry – the source the Health Board uses in compiling its statistics.

Testing, hospitalizations, vaccinations

A total of 4,373 primary coronavirus tests were analyzed in the past 24 hours, of which 330, or 7.5 percent, returned positive.

Of the 4,373 tests analyzed, 3,335 were from unvaccinated individuals and 1,018 from vaccinated people.

Of these, 9.4 percent of those who had been vaccinated returned positive, while 7 percent of the tests from unvaccinated people turned out positive.

The board says that the cause of a higher proportion of positive tests coming in those who are vaccinated, than those who are not, is the result of the testing of vaccinated individuals primarily coming in care homes and similar facilities, where there is a higher proportion of immunocompromised people among the vaccinated, than in the populace as a whole.

In 2021 as a whole, 2.6 percent of positive test results were in people who had been vaccinated.

Sixteen new coronavirus case were opened in hospitals in the past 24 hours, and 108 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Eighty-seven (80.6 percent) of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

The average age of those in hospital is 67, while 71 people (65.7 percent) are aged over 60.

Two people who had contracted COVID-19 died in the past 24 hours, both of them women, aged 85 and 89.

A total of 3,675 vaccine doses were administered over the past 24 hours, the board says, bringing the total number of people vaccinated in Estonia to 722,355, while 624,112 of these people have completed the course, i.e. received two doses.

Nationwide, 70.9 percent of over 60s have been vaccinated, while more than 65 percent of that demographic have been vaccinated in every county, save for Harju and Ida-Viru counties, where the proportion stands at 63.9 percent and 46.3 percent respectively.



More detailed information in English is available from the koroonakaart site here.

