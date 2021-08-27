Average salary rises 7.3 percent on-year to €1,538

The average salary rose to €1,538 - a rise of 7.3 percent - in the second quarter of 2021, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

The data is for the average monthly gross wages and salaries. Both were highest in Harju and Tartu counties. The sectors with the highest salaries are information and communication, financial and insurance activities and the energy sector.

Argo Tarkiainen, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said the increase in average monthly gross wages and salaries was last at this level in the third quarter of 2019.

"In the second quarter of this year, monthly gross wages were again the highest in Harju and Tartu counties and the lowest in Hiiu and Valga counties, where average wages were more than €350 below the Estonian average. Year on year, the biggest growth in wages and salaries was recorded in Hiiu and Lääne counties, while the increase in average wages was the smallest in Võru and Põlva counties," Tarkiainen said.

Average monthly gross wages and salaries by economic activity (euros), 2nd quarter, 2020-2021. Source: Statistics Estonia.

By economic activity, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were again the highest in information and communication (€2,761), financial and insurance activities (€2,545) and energy (€2,124).

The average gross wages were the lowest in accommodation and food service activities (€884), real estate activities (€1,124) and arts, entertainment and recreation (€1,208).

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, the average monthly gross wages increased the most in mining and quarrying (17.7 percent) and in human health and social work activities (13.2 percent). The lowest increase was recorded in the energy sector (0.3 percent) and in financial and insurance activities (1.8 percent).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!