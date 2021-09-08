Toomas Sildam: Ministers running in local elections unfair

Opinion
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik will be running for the Center Party in the Põhja-Tallinn electoral district. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Opinion

Voters have the chance to tell ministers running in local elections loud and clear that while they wish them luck in the central government, local affairs are under control, Toomas Sildam writes in his weekly comment.

Four parties managed to conduct themselves according to the spirit and letter of the Constitution recently when they reached an agreement and elected Estonia's next president. Alar Karis will take office on October 11. Six days on, he will be able to urge his fellow Estonians to vote in local government council elections.

Parties and election coalitions have already taken off. We are promised the right gear, the square swept clean, protection for particular national groups, room for new thoughts and newcomers, an Estonia better cared for, need for change etc. (Election slogans of various parties and election coalitions – ed.) Social media has become a series of perfectly arranged shots of smiling politicians wearing just enough makeup – some out to keep and others to seize power.

It is not just a question of local elections, free public transport, bicycle paths, kindergarten place fees, support for pensioners and schools' study language. Local elections are a chance for parties to size one another up 18 months before its parliamentary counterpart. Whereas the results will be far more accurate than public opinion polls where support for political parties ranges from 5.6 to 32 percent.

The importance of local elections for parties is reflected in the fact that just two out of 15 ministers in Kaja Kallas' government will not be running for city or rural municipality councils – the prime minister herself and Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna. The remaining 13 ministers of the Reform-Center government will be going after council seats.

It is not fair. The law states in no uncertain terms that a minister "cannot hold any other elected or appointed office outside their administrative duties." Period. A minister who finds success at local elections will have to choose between the municipality council and remaining a member of the central government. Whereas we know they will choose to remain ministers.

By running, ministers are supporting their parties, their ideology and values – so we are told. And it's true: they sincerely want their party to do well at elections, for things to improve in local governments and for local authority to be rendered stronger and more transparent.

However, a minister must not and cannot sit on two chairs at the same time, unlike members of the Riigikogu. Ministers not running in local elections would therefore be fair toward voters, elections and democracy as a whole.

It would also be fair from the point of view of ministries as I doubt ministers only campaign on the weekends or late at night. That's right – it happens at the expense of their work.

Ministers running in local elections also demonstrates lack of trust in local players, suggests they're not on top of things and need someone to have their back, act as the shining star on what would otherwise be a bland list of candidates.

The situation is not hopeless. Voters will on October 17 get the chance to tell ministers running in local elections loud and clear that while they wish them luck in the central government, local affairs are under control.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:53

Gallery: Thousands of sunflowers blooming in Tapa municipality

16:24

Mobility Month takes place in Tallinn throughout September

16:03

Postimees sees no conflict of interest in funding MS Estonia expedition

15:57

Developers worried over document procedure delays in Tallinn

15:32

Expert: Electricity prices will remain high for some time

15:22

Justice minister on classified documents: Unfinished work must be done

15:15

Jürgen Ligi: Riigikogu role in processing state budget must not grow

14:58

Toomas Sildam: Ministers running in local elections unfair

14:26

President Kersti Kaljulaid on official visit to Kenya

14:19

Finnish foreign students most common at EMTA this year, China second

13:48

Private Estonia wreck dive not challenging current, official investigation

13:23

Scientist: Delta strain needs new and different decisions from politicians

12:53

Tallinn deputy mayor denies criminal investigation false statement charges

12:24

Kiik: It is more responsible for me to continue in office than to resign

12:02

Three-year renovation of Tallinn's Skoone Bastion begins

11:49

Gallery: Over a thousand candidates to run in Tallinn at local elections

11:21

State could be hiding millions of documents intended for the public

10:59

Gallery: Lasnamäe school receives Audi combustion engine as percent for art

10:32

Health Board: 152 hospitalized patients, 488 new covid cases

10:23

Record number of domestic tourists accommodated in July

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

Four countries join Estonia's travel restrictions 'red' list from Monday

07.09

Health Board: 144 hospitalized patients, three deaths, 391 new cases

07.09

Estonia plans to 'borrow' Janssen vaccines from EU countries

07.09

Family on daytrip captures wolf cub litter on film

10:32

Health Board: 152 hospitalized patients, 488 new covid cases

07.09

Education ministry taking former minister Mailis Reps to court

07.09

T1 mall put up for auction again with €65 million starting price

07.09

Tallinn deputy mayor questioned by police

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: