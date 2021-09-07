Local election candidate registration closes on Tuesday evening

Candidates for the upcoming local election have until 6 p.m. this evening (September 7) to register themselves.

Registration opened in August and for the first time it is possible to register online through the election information system. Political parties and electoral blocs can register candidates and it is also possible to run as an independent.

Advance voting and electronic voting starts on October 11 and the election day will be on October 17.

A citizen of Estonia or the European Union over the age of 16 with permanent residency has the right to vote in the elections. Voter lists will be compiled by the Ministry of the Interior based on information in the population register as of September 17.

