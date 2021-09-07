Estonian Greens: We won't be in Tallinn coalition with Center

The Estonian Greens would not enter a coalition in Tallinn with the Center Party following October's local elections, party leader Züleyxa Izmailova says.

Speaking at a press conference Monday where the party unveiled its local elections campaign, Izmailova said that several important projects had been put on hold during Mihhail Kõlvart's (Center) term as the capital's mayor.

The party said it would change the "logic" of pedestrian traffic lights in Tallinn, install elevators in five-storey apartment blocks, which currently largely lack them, and set up soup kitchens for those below the poverty line.

Head of the Greens' Tallinn region, Olev-Andres Tinn also spoke at Monday's press conference, along with Timur Sagitov, Katrin Jõgisaar and Ann-Lind Liiberg, respectively the heads of the party's Lasnamäe, Mustamäe and Kristiine districts.

The party currently has no councilors on the 79-member city council chambers.

Center rules with an absolute majority in the capital, but would need to enter into coalition with other parties if it did not maintain that majority after the elections.

Polling day is October 17.

--

