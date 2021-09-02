Hospital chief standing in Tallinn local elections for Center Party

The head of West Tallinn Central Hospital Arkadi Popov will stand as a candidate for the Center Party in Tallinn City Council. He will run in Tallinn's City Center (Kesklinn) constituency.

Popov was previously the emergency medical manager of the Health Board's crisis headquarters during the first year of the corona crisis and proved to be popular and effective.

"For me, this is the first time I have run as a candidate in the elections and I look forward to coming with some excitement," he said, adding he has already had the opportunity to work with the City of Tallinn and city leaders.

"It was not just nice conversations, but solving extremely serious problems. Strong and logical management in a crisis and effective work in organizing vaccinations showed people's commitment and professionalism," he said.

Popov also emphasized the importance of the Tallinn Hospital project which is in the planning stages.

"It is really important for me that the idea of ​​Tallinn Hospital becomes a reality, that a new and top-class medical institution will be created instead of the two [current] old hospital buildings. Achieving this requires a joint effort by the city council and the city government, major investments and bold political decisions," he said, adding the more people who understand this goal the better.

"My goal is to be an advocate on this topic so that everyone understands the importance of this major project for the capital and the whole of Northern Estonia," he said.

A rendition of Tallinn Hospital. Source: ERR

Popov, who has been managing the West Tallinn Central Hospital since December last year, has previously managed the ambulance center of the North Estonia Medical Center.

In 2020, Popov was elected Citizen of the Year, Postimees Person of the Year and Press Friend of the Year. In 2021, he was awarded the 3rd class Order of the Estonian Red Cross and the Order of the City of Tallinn.

