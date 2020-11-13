news

Tartu City Government closing most public offices until end of 2020 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The city of Tartu
The city of Tartu Source: Simo Sepp/minupilt.err.ee
News

Due to the spread of coronavirus, Tartu City Government is requesting that from Monday (November 16) until the end of 2020 e-channels or telephone be used when communicating with the city government. Meetings must be registered in advance and masks must be worn.

Meeting citizens in person will continue if the use of e-channels is impossible or unreasonable. In this case, the visit must be registered in advance.

The doors of most of the City Government's offices will be closed and will display information about how to contact the relevant department. 

The doors are open in the regional centres of the Department of Social Welfare and Health Care, the Population Facts Department (Küüni Street and the Tiigi Street building) and the City Government Information Centre (located on the ground floor of the Town Hall).

The Population Facts Department and the regional centres of the Department of Social Welfare ask that you call or contact them in advance via e-channels, before visiting in person.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) said the purpose of the change in the organization of work is to protect the city government's employees and to ensure the continuity of the city government.

"We want to minimize the risk of infection in the workplace, thereby ensuring the continuity of city government services," Klaas added.

At all meetings, both city residents and the staff receiving them must wear a mask or visor. If the person visiting the city government is not wearing a mask, one shall be provided for them. 

The change is initially planned to last until the end of the year.

Earlier this month, Tallinn announced similar changes to it's working schedule.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

