news

Tallinn city authorities to switch work to yellow scenario from Monday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tallinn City Government building.
Tallinn City Government building. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The City of Tallinn is to switch from Monday (November 2) to a so-called yellow scenario in terms of organization of work in the city's authorities for three weeks for the time being.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart said that the city's authorities will implement measures developed this summer, which were partially already introduced at the start of September.

"We are switching to a yellow scenario in our internal organization of work in order to be able to continue the provision of the city's services as usual while also ensuring the safety of our employees and customers," Kõlvart said. "We are also establishing an obligation to wear a mask at all events and meetings with more than 20 participants at all agencies of the city."

The measures are primarily geared at regulating city authorities' work while guaranteeing that the volume and quality of the services provided by the city should not deteriorate. The current organization of instruction and work at pre-school establishments and schools is to continue. Extra-curricular activities will likewise continue as well as the provision of all services by the city.

The launching of the yellow scenario means that employees will use personal protective equipment and the employees whose work permits doing so will switch to working remotely. Employees remaining at workplaces will be dispersed. Meetings and training sessions will be held online if possible and the cleaning of workplaces will be enhanced.

The city's welfare authorities began implementing additional preventive measures already in August. In September, the city's educational establishments began dispersed learning and flexible instruction. Supplementary safety measures were also implemented on public transport.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:22

PPA, RIA warn against phishing letters spread on behalf of banks

16:37

Support rally held in Tartu for Polish protesters

15:29

LHV: Reduction in Estonia's industrial output reflects uncertainty

15:04

Tallinn city authorities to switch work to yellow scenario from Monday

14:36

Health Board issues safety advice for Halloween, Mardipäev and Kadripäev

14:22

Estonia has one of Europe's lowest coronavirus 14-day averages Updated

13:23

Tpilet bus ticket website to add service charge from November 1

12:28

Report: Estonia largest development aid donor in Baltics

12:20

Health Board: 134 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

10:15

Ott Tänak to participate at Kehala Rally in November

08:45

Health Board concerned about asymptomatic coronavirus patients

08:31

Sea mine disposal operation disposes of 20 historical pieces of ordnance

30.10

Board of Center Party's Ida-Viru chapter seeking Repinski's expulsion

30.10

Tax board: Ordering e-cigarette paraphernalia from outside Estonia illegal

30.10

Postimees Group makes €5.6 million losses on past financial year

30.10

Next wave of COVID-19 studies stuck behind government financial decision

30.10

Well-known entrepreneurs launching coding school in Ida-Viru County

30.10

Veiko Õunpuu's 'Viimased' Estonia's Academy Awards entry this year

30.10

Cancellation of WRC Belgium makes Tänak's title defense near impossible

30.10

Statistics: Industrial production falls 2 percent on year to September

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: