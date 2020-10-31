Tallinn city authorities to switch work to yellow scenario from Monday

The City of Tallinn is to switch from Monday (November 2) to a so-called yellow scenario in terms of organization of work in the city's authorities for three weeks for the time being.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart said that the city's authorities will implement measures developed this summer, which were partially already introduced at the start of September.

"We are switching to a yellow scenario in our internal organization of work in order to be able to continue the provision of the city's services as usual while also ensuring the safety of our employees and customers," Kõlvart said. "We are also establishing an obligation to wear a mask at all events and meetings with more than 20 participants at all agencies of the city."

The measures are primarily geared at regulating city authorities' work while guaranteeing that the volume and quality of the services provided by the city should not deteriorate. The current organization of instruction and work at pre-school establishments and schools is to continue. Extra-curricular activities will likewise continue as well as the provision of all services by the city.

The launching of the yellow scenario means that employees will use personal protective equipment and the employees whose work permits doing so will switch to working remotely. Employees remaining at workplaces will be dispersed. Meetings and training sessions will be held online if possible and the cleaning of workplaces will be enhanced.

The city's welfare authorities began implementing additional preventive measures already in August. In September, the city's educational establishments began dispersed learning and flexible instruction. Supplementary safety measures were also implemented on public transport.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!