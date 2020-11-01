The last 24 hours saw 80 people test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. A total of 1,201 tests were analyzed. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents now stands at 68.25.

Over the last 24 hours, 1,201 tests of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 were analyzed in Estonia of which 80 (6.7 percent) came back positive, the Health Board said.

Data from the agency suggests that Harju County saw 46 new cases, while eight coronavirus cases were diagnosed Ida-Viru County. Four cases were diagnosed in Hiiumaa and Tartu County, two in Pärnu and Jõgeva counties and a single new case in Lääne County, Lääne-Viru County, Saaremaa and Valga County. Eleven people who tested positive do not have a registered place of residence in Estonia, meaning they are likely foreigners.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 68.28, with positive results making up 4.3 percent of all tests.

Relative importance of positive tests growing quickly

Director General of the Health Board Üllar Lanno said that the weight of tests coming back positive has started to grow. While positive results make up fewer than 2 percent of all tests administered, their relative importance grew to over 6 percent in the last 24 hours.

Lanno described as worrying the situation in Harju County that yielded around 60 percent of the past day's new cases. More than two-thirds of Harju County cases were registered in the capital Tallinn.

"Because the number of cases is on the rise, people are urged to very seriously follow Health Board guidelines and keep their distance both at work and when visiting public places," Lanno said.

As of Sunday, 43 people are being treated in hospitals (up from 40 on Saturday), with four people in intensive care units and two on assisted breathing.

The case rate was highest in Rapla County on October 31, standing at 123.3 cases per 100,000 residents. The rate is at 118.4 in Ida-Viru County, 85-9 in Hiiumaa and 81.7 in Harju County with the inclusion of the capital Tallinn.

Saturday brought 134 new cases of the virus when 2,803 tests were analyzed. The nationwide case rate stood at 64.18 on Saturday.

Estonia has administered a total of around 264,000 initial tests of which 4,985 or 1.85 percent have been positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The coronavirus has claimed 73 lives in Estonia.

--

