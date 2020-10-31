The Health Board said on Saturday that 134 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours. The 14-day average is now 64.18 per 100,000.

The majority of the new cases - 79 - were reported in Harju County with 47 of those in Tallinn, 33 in Ida-Viru County, four each in Lääne-Viru and Rapa counties, two each in Pärnu, Tartu and Võru counties and one each in Lääne, Järva and Valga counties. Five cases had no information in the population register.

Approximately, 2,803 tests were analyzed meaning 4.78 percent were positive.

This is the highest number of cases diagnosed on a single day, breaking the previous record which was 125 cases on October 27.

There are estimated to be 853 active cases of coronavirus in Estonia. The 14-day average increased by 7.37 percent to 64.18 per 100,000.

Forty people are being treated in hospital, two people are using ventilators and four patients are being treated in intensive care.

In total, 4,905 cases have been diagnosed in Estonia since February. As of Saturday, 3,811 people have recovered from the disease and there have been 73 deaths in total.

Coronavirus situation by region

Northern region

79 of the cases were recorded in Harju County and 47 of those in Tallinn. In five cases the virus was contracted from family members and in two cases from close contacts. In two cases, the virus was brought in from Russia and one case from Sweden. One more positive test was added to Viru Prison. The other circumstances and being clarified.

In total, there are 14 outbreaks in Northern Estonia:

First workplace outbreak (42 cases)

Second workplace outbreak (eight cases)

Third workplace outbreak (eight cases)

Fourth workplace outbreak (ten cases)

Fifth workplace outbreak (six cases)

Sixth workplace outbreak (eight cases)

Seventh workplace outbreak (six cases)

Eighth workplace outbreak (five cases)

Sports outbreak (five cases)

Care home outbreak (32 cases)

First school outbreak (six cases)

Second school outbreak (five cases)

Party outbreak (17 cases)

Family outbreak (five cases)

The Northern Regional Department of the Health Board is monitoring almost 2,600 people and of those, 559 have COVID-19.

Eastern region

In Ida-Viru County, 25 new cases are related to Viru Prison, the virus was reported in 24 inmates and one employee. In four cases the virus was contracted from acquaintances, two from family members and one from the workplace. One case was brought in from Russia.

One of the Lääne-Viru County cases was brought in from Italy, one case is connected to Viru Prison and in one case the source of the infection is being clarified.

There are seven active outbreaks in Eastern Estonia:

Viru Prison outbreak (81 cases)

Jõhvi care home outbreak (21 cases)

Sillamäe first school outbreak (36 cases)

Sillamäe second school outbreak (nine cases)

Narva workplace outbreak (seven cases)

Kindergarten outbreak (six cases)

Narva-Jõesuu workplace outbreak (10 cases)

The Eastern Regional Department is monitoring almost 1,000 people and 195 people are confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Southern region

The new cases in Võru County are connected to the workplace and family. The new cases in Tartu County were caught at a care home and from the workplace.

There is one active outbreak in the region, which is at a workplace in Jõgeva County and affects 20 people.

The Southern Regional Department is monitoring over 320 people, 52 of whom are ill.

Western region

The case in Hiiu County was caught at an event and the case in Lääne County from an acquaintance. The source of the new case in Pärnu County is being clarified.

The Western Regional Department is monitoring almost 250 people, 48 of whom are ill.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Editor's note: This article was updated to add regional information.

