Coronavirus round-up: October 19-25

Last week, the total number of new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosed in Estonia was 343, compared to 203 the week before.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is released every Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

You can find the following graphs below:

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for October 19-25;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths by age group;

Deaths by county.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from koroonakaart which publishes data released every day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview

New cases by week: The decline in new cases seen over the past several weeks has stopped, and the total number of new cases last week was 343. The increase in cases came from Harju and Ida-Viru counties. There was also an increase in deaths.

The majority of the current outbreaks - approximately 20 across the country - are in the workplace or amongst family members. There are also two school outbreaks in Harju County and Ida-Viru County has three school outbreaks, one in a care home and one in a kindergarten.

The northern department of the Health Board is monitoring more than 1,800 people, the Eastern department 630 people, the southern department over 400 people and the western department is monitoring almost 140 people.

More than 60 cases were brought in from abroad last week and people are still being advised not to travel abroad. The Health Board is urging people to remain vigilant.

Tallinn decided it would continue with distancing learning after the half-term holiday. The government did not reach agreement on mandatory mask wearing, tourism industry support measures or whether or not to reduce the quarantine time for new arrivals.

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu is quarantining after meeting the Slovenian foreign minister who later tested positive for coronavirus. President Kersti Kajluaid tested negative after meeting Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday, who later tested positive.

On Saturday, 22 members of the Slovenian woman's football team tested positive for the virus in Estonia and the match - due to be held this week - was cancelled.

Data uploaded to the koroonakaart website may be delayed in the coming days after the developer stepped down due to the government's LGBTQ policies last week and the running has now been taken over by Open Knowledge Estonia. The Health Board has also now translated its data page into English which can be viewed here

The number of cases for every 100,000 people in the last fourteen days is 41.08 as of Monday.

New cases by day October 19-24: Every day last week there were more than 40 new cases. The highest was 75 on October 21 and the lowest was 17 on October 25. It's common for cases to be lowest on Sundays.

The week before (October 12-18) the highest number of new cases was 40 and the lowest was seven.

New cases by county: The increase in new cases came from Harju County, which saw a doubling of new cases, and there was also a rise in Ida-Viru County.

Harju had a total of 187 new cases compared to 83 the week before ending a two week fall in new infections. Ida-Viru's cases rose to 65 from 47.

Parnu, Tartu, Saare and Võru counties all had below 10 cases each.

This week Jõgeva County saw six new cases recorded after an unexpected 36 the week before. There were also less than three or fewer new cases each in Hiiu, Lääne-Viru, Põlva, Rapla and Valga counties.

New cases, deaths and hospital releases: There was an increase in new cases, deaths and people being released from hospital. There were five deaths compared to zero the week before, 21 people were released from hospital and new cases almost doubled.

Positive and negative tests by week: The were a similar number of tests carried out last week compared with the week before. There were 343 positive tests and 9,296 negative tests, making 9,639 in total.

Deaths

Deaths by age and gender: There were five deaths last week, three men and two women. Three of the deaths were in Ida-Viru County and the Health Board did not release the population data of the other two, only saying they died at home and retrospectively diagnosed with COVID-19. They were aged 95, 94, 82, 64 and 59.

The number of deaths from coronavirus is now 73. The data shows 35 men and 38 women have died. The majority of deaths have occurred among people over 70 years old.

By county: Three new cases were added to Ida-Viru County, two men and one woman.

Coronavirus highlights: October 12-25

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep

your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask. Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app "HOIA" which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!