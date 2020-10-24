news

Reinsalu quarantining after Slovenian minister tests positive for COVID-19 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu and Slovenian minister Anže Logar meeting at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu and Slovenian minister Anže Logar meeting at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Source: Välisministeerium
News

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu will work remotely next week after meeting with Slovenian foreign minister Anže Logar this week in Tallinn, who later tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Reinsalu (Isamaa) wrote on social media that he had been tested on Friday but did not yet know the result.

Reinsalu met with Logar on Tuesday ahead of the Slovenian Presidency of the European Union in the second half of 2021 and was told about the positive test on Friday.

Logar returned home from a three-day visit to the Baltic states on Thursday and the Slovenian Foreign Ministry said he had no symptoms. The foreign ministers of both Latvia and Lithuania will quarantine too, Reinsalu wrote.

Reinslau wrote: "My colleagues from Latvia and Lithuania will start isolation with me next week, and we will have, at least for foreign ministers, a Baltic quarantine instead of a Baltic bubble."

During Logar's visit to Tallinn the ministers discussed bilateral relations, the Three Seas Initiative, regional security issues, transatlantic ties and cybersecurity.

"Foreign Minister Logar and I discussed the state of play of negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania," Reinsalu said. "It is in the interests of the European Union to make quick progress with adopting the negotiating frameworks for North Macedonia and Albania. A credible EU enlargement policy based on fundamental values and strict, yet fair criteria – including a clear European perspective for the Western Balkans – is the principal tool for unity in the region."

Reinsalu also highlighted the need to unify the awareness of European Union states about cyberattacks and their ability to respond to these attacks.

"I welcome Slovenia's interest in Estonia's knowledge in the area of cybersecurity. I invited Slovenia's experts to attend the annual conference of the European Union network of cyber experts and expressed hope that we would see a further development of cybersecurity measures during the Slovenian Presidency."

He also welcomed Slovenia's decision to join the Three Seas Investment Fund.

The topics covered by the ministers included the situation in Belarus and the European Union's relations with Russia. They also noted the overlapping positions of Estonia and Slovenia on not supporting mandatory immigration quotas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:49

Health Board: 52 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed Updated

12:46

Estonia imposes sanctions on Hezbollah due to terrorist acts

11:52

Tartu 2024 CEO: 'Arts of Survival' have taken on new meaning this year

10:59

NyxAir to start Tallinn-Saaremaa flights from December 21

10:27

EKRE MP mulls stepping down from ERR board after social media post outcry

10:05

Open Knowledge Estonia to manage koroonakaart website

09:03

Reinsalu quarantining after Slovenian minister tests positive for COVID-19

08:55

Summertime ends on Sunday morning

23.10

ERR supervisory chair calls for EKRE MP's removal from board Updated

23.10

Alcohol sales ban could be supplemented by consumption restriction

23.10

Central Tallinn tourist business tenants to get 80 percent rental relief

23.10

Reinvigorated Sports and Olympic Museum to open for visitors on Saturday

23.10

Saaremaa Volleyball Club advances after opponents forfeit due to COVID-19

23.10

Comment: Effects of coalition crisis clear in next month's party ratings

23.10

Education ministry wants doctoral students to earn average national wage

23.10

Ratings: Public support for Reform reaches highest level in 2020 so far

23.10

Photos: Regional school dance series continued in Paide

23.10

Fermi Energia proposes location for small nuclear reactor in Viru-Nigula

23.10

EKRE leader: MP's social media attack on ERR offensive only to some people

23.10

Estonia NATO battlegroup in large-scale Latvia exercise

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: