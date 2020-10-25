news

ERR in Vilnius: Conservatives held parliamentary elections favorite

ERR correspondent Epp Ehand in the hall of the Lithuanian Seimas.
The opposition Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats is the favorite going into the second round of parliamentary elections in the Baltic country. The conservatives are promising an economy sporting more value added as well as education and healthcare reforms. The first round somewhat surprisingly also favored the tiny Freedom Party that is looking to legalize same-sex partnership and cannabis use.

The first round went the way of the Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats who now have a good chance of consolidating their lead in the second. The ruling Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union is still in with a chance too, ERR evening news program "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Professor of political science at the University of Vilnius Justinas Dementavicius said the Farmers and Greens Union has promised to retain recent policy. "That is first and foremost social benefits for the least fortunate in Lithuania. The Christian Democrats are promising a more versatile debate and a sustainable economy that requires investments," Dementavicius said.

The precise makeup of the next composition of the Seimas will become clear on Sunday evening. However, one surprise delivered by the elections is the small Freedom Party.

Chairman Aušrine Armonaite said that the party's five priorities are education, business environment, human rights, cannabis and the environment.

Next to popular national conservative parties, the liberal Freedom Party managed a result of 9 percent in the first round. Their most striking election promise is the legalization of same-sex partnership.

"We came out and said we would get it done. Everyone is welcome in Lithuania and as politicians, we need to take responsibility and the lead in rendering Lithuania open to everyone," Armonaite said.

Voter turnout amounted to just 47.6 percent in the first round, down from four years ago.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

