news

Baltic States, Canada sign joint cooperation agreement ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu, foreign minister of Canada Francois-Philippe Champagne, foreign minister of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius, Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and the foreign minister of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics.
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu, foreign minister of Canada Francois-Philippe Champagne, foreign minister of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius, Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and the foreign minister of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics. Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ J. Azanovo
News

The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Canada on Friday released a joint statement affirming shared values and continued cooperation. A meeting was also held with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

The meeting was held in Vilnius, Lithuania and ministers agreed that meetings in the four-partite format would take place every year.

They agreed that the next quadrilateral meeting would be held in 2021 in Canada. In an expression of solidarity with Canada, the foreign ministers condemned the illegal detention of foreign citizens.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said: "Despite our geographical distance, Canada is a very close ally and we share the same values - I recognised Canada's crucial role in the security of our region, which is manifested in our shared perception of regional security threats and demonstrated by the presence of a Canadian contingent as one of the leading countries of the eFP in Latvia."

In addition to bolstering transatlantic cooperation and regional security issues, the ministers also discussed international crisis hotspots, including the lack of positive developments in Belarus, the situation in Ukraine, the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and events in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu, the foreign minister of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics, foreign minister of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius and the foreign minister of Canada Francois-Philippe Champagne. Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ J. Azanovo

The meeting in Vilnius also included a conversation between the foreign ministers and Tikhanovskaya.

Reinsalu, the foreign minister of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics, the foreign minister of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius, the foreign minister of Canada Francois-Philippe Champagne and Tikhanovskaya discussed the need to support Belarusian civil society and the Coordination council. They called for new democratic elections, the cessation of violence against peaceful protestors and the repression of journalists in Belarus. 

Reinsalu presented Estonia's proposals, including Estonia's initiative to raise the issue of the human rights in Belarus at the UN Security Council, holding a conference on the future of democracy in Belarus and supporting independent media.

"We reaffirmed our support to the tens of thousands of people of Belarus who have been demonstrating for more than two months now and have joined forces in their demands for new fair elections," he said.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said: "At a time when the world faces a rapidly changing political and security environment, Canada is more than ever committed to supporting transatlantic cooperation, security, and democratic values.

"Against a backdrop of regional security concerns in Belarus, Nagorno-Karabakh and the Eastern Mediterranean, it is more important than ever for Canada to show leadership in supporting democracy, human rights and the rule of law, while promoting peace and stability for all."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:10

Baltic States, Canada sign joint cooperation agreement

08:31

Norway wins Tallinn's Bocuse d'Or round, Estonia reaches finals

08:00

Travelers from Estonia not required to quarantine in Latvia from Saturday

16.10

Ratas tells interior minister homophobia not part of coalition agreement Updated

16.10

Hillar Teder has donated over €1 million to political parties since 2013

16.10

Hiiumaa applying for €2.2 million from state for high-speed internet

16.10

Baltic States leaders urge vigilance to tackle coronavirus

16.10

Taavi Rõivas: I have climbed my political peaks

16.10

Hunt visits his first home team Bengals for try-out

16.10

During winter some road speeds will remain at 100 km/h and 110 km/h

16.10

Visually impaired struggle to move around in Estonia's cities

16.10

Gallery: Exhibition of photographed dreams opened in Dokfoto center

16.10

Kaia Kanepi through to quarterfinals in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin

16.10

Former Danske Bank building sold to BigBank

16.10

Construction of Risti wind farm questioned by local municipality

16.10

Tarmo Soomere: R&D funding hitting 1 percent of GDP start of a new era

16.10

Data Protection Inspectorate: local governments cover for officials

16.10

Gallery: 1,136 young people start conscript service in October

16.10

Third free food distribution cupboard opens in Tartu

16.10

Huawei asks government to review communications networks regulation

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: