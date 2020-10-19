Foreign minister's test results come back negative after COVID-19 scare

The foreign ministers of Belgium and Austria announced after a European Union meeting on Monday, October 12, that they tested positive for COVID-19. Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) told ERR on Sunday that his test results came back negative and he is fine.

Reinsalu said: "I have no symptoms, I tested myself on Monday (October 12 - ed.) after coming back and on Friday as well, both came back negative."

He noted he did not have much contact with his Austrian and Belgian counterparts at the meeting. "I spent around three hours on the territory of Luxembourg on Monday and obeyed trust measures. Entered the council building in a mask, kept distance in the meeting hall, did not take lunch and left with the Finnish foreign minister (Pekka Olavi Haavisto - ed.) prior to the meeting's end in his private jet," Reinsalu said.

The foreign minister added that he has been in contact with his Latvian and Finnish counterparts who have also displayed no symptoms of the virus. "The Finnish minister also went through two tests after the meeting, both were negative," Reinsalu said.

The Austrian foreign ministry announced on October 12 that foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently in quarantine. Belgian foreign minister Sophie Wilmes announced on Saturday that she was infected with the virus, most likely received within family.

