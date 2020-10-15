news

Government drafting travel exceptions for Latvia, Lithuania and Finland

News
Small numbers of tourists and travelers arriving at the Port of Tallinn shortly after the end of the emergency situation in May.
Small numbers of tourists and travelers arriving at the Port of Tallinn shortly after the end of the emergency situation in May. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonian government is drafting new travel regulations for passengers from Finland, Latvia and Lithuania which would allow free movement to continue if five criteria are met.

If the infection rate in the three countries rises above 50 per 100,000 inhabitants, a person without coronavirus symptoms can come to Estonia from the respective country without the obligation of self-isolation in five cases: to work, study, see a doctor, for unavoidable family reasons or for transit.

Self-isolation will not apply for those same groups of people coming to Estonia as long as the infection rate is below 50. The draft is being prepared by the State Chancellery.

Free movement has been suspended several times between the countries during the coronavirus crisis as infection rates have risen and fallen. Currently, Estonians are expected to quarantine on entry to both Finland and Latvia, except in the case of the Valga/Valka border towns.

--

Editor: Helen Wright


