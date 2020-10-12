Coronavirus round-up: October 5-11

Last week, the total number of new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosed in Estonia was 266, compared to 352 the week before. This is the first time in eight weeks the number of infections has fallen.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is released every Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from koroonakaart which publishes data released every day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview

New cases by week: Last week 266 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia. As usual, the majority of cases were recorded in Harju and Ida-Viru counties. This is the first time the number of cases has been smaller than the week before since the middle of August.

One death was recorded last week compared to three the week before.

The majority of new outbreaks are being reported in workplaces and family groups, the Health Board has said.

Tallinn has launched a campaign calling on people to wear masks in enclosed places such as on public transport.

The government changed the self-isolation restrictions on Friday which will peg a two week quarantine period to Estonia's infection rate. Currently, if a country has less than50 cases as a two week average then quarantine is not required when entering Estonia.

The 14-day average infection rate in Estonia is 46.15 per 100,000 compared to 51.02 last Monday (October 5).

New cases by day October 5-11: The highest number of infections diagnosed on a single day was week was 56 compared to 81 the week before. On four days new cases numbered between 35 and 45, and on two days new cases were fewer than 20. The lowest was 18 on October 11.

New cases by county: The highest number of new cases were reported in Ida-Viru County last week at 104, followed by Harju County on 106. This was an increase for Ida-Viru but a significant decrease for Harju County, which recorded 185 cases the week before.

Tartu's new cases increased from four to 11. Võru County's cases fell from 12 to six, Saare County's from 10 to one and Pärnu's from five to two.

There were also new cases in Hiiu (1), Jõgeva (4), Lääne (3), Lääne-Viru (2), Rapla (1) and Viljandi (2) counties. Valga, Põlva and Järva counties reported no cases.

New cases, deaths and hospital releases: There were fewer new cases and deaths last week but more people were discharged from hospital, an increase from 14 to 21.

Positive and negative tests by week: There were fewer positive cases but fewer tests were also carried out. The total number of tests carried out last week was 11,232 and 11,006 of those were negative.

Deaths

Deaths by age and gender: Last week there was one death registered in Estonia due to coronavirus, a drop from three the week before.

The person who died was a man in his 80s in Ida-Viru County.

The total number of deaths connected to coronavirus is 68. The data shows 32 men and 36 women have died. The majority of deaths have occurred among people over 70 years old

By county: The man who died this week was from Ida-Viru County.

Coronavirus in Estonia highlights: October 5-11:

