news

100,000 substandard respirators acquired through PPE procurement ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Personal protective equipment (PPE) arriving at Tallinn Airport from China in spring.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) arriving at Tallinn Airport from China in spring. Source: Health Board
News

100,000 substandard respirators were acquired from China at the peak of the coronavirus emergency situation in spring.

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Isamaa) said a total of 11 personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement rounds were made during spring, after the emergency situation was in mid-March.

One procurement is still considered unfulfilled, however, as discussions with procurement partners are still ongoing, due to sub-par equipment received, Aab wrote in response to opposition politician Signe Riisalo's (Reform) inquiry.

The minister wrote: "All equipment in the contract concluded with Jiangxi Shunkang Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd has arrived in Estonia. At the same time, 100,000 FFP3 respirators do not meet our requirements. By our assessment, we are dealing with lower-grade PPE. We have not paid our partner for this."

Aab noted that there are, however, more PPE procurements in the plans for the near future, though this would require certain preconditions.

Aab said: "This will only go into force when there are more obstacles in the market, a shortage of PPE, supply chains breaking down or not functioning in the manner of a regular market economy."

Signe Riisalo also inquired how many of the masks sent to Estonia in spring were actually workmen's dust masks, offering no protection from the coronavirus.

Aab penned in response: "No so-called dust masks were acquired through the finance ministry's procurements. All the masks underwent Health Board (Terviseamet) testing prior to use, during which time we made sure they would meet the requirements. This means no useless masks were bought and no financial damage was incurred."

Aab added that the state has recommended all institutions to stock up a month's supply of PPE, which would triple the amount used in spring.

For example, it transpires that a total of 10.5 million surgical masks would be necessary; currently the state holds 7.8 million. A total of 2.4 million FFP2 masks are required, but the state has 1.5 million. More than 360,000 FFP3 masks are estimated necessary for dealing with a second wave of COVID-19, but the state has none of these in stock at all.

The only thing the state has a glut of in fact is in protective suits, which number 116,000 in state stocks compared with the estimated 73,650 needed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:09

Kohtla-Järve mayor goes to court seeking apology over alleged slander

12:43

Winning ideas for Tartu's participatory budget revealed

12:14

State budget party 'protection money' recipients announced late November

12:12

State-owned airline Nordica could face privatization

11:44

WRC Rally Italia Sardegna: Tänak running out of time to defend title

11:09

Foreign ministry: Support for Estonian firms abroad needs centralizing

10:41

President: NATO depends on member states' mutual understanding

10:41

Health Board: 45 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:19

Tallinn to present ideas for European Green Capital 2022 title bid

09:49

100,000 substandard respirators acquired through PPE procurement

09:23

Minister: COVID-19 lessons learned from spring being applied in autumn

08:52

Health board emergency medical chief supports cutting quarantine time

08:28

Video: National team ends goalless streak, not enough to beat Lithuania

07.10

Ratas does not support new coronavirus restrictions

07.10

Archbishop: Define marriage as man and woman to green-light partnership act

07.10

State to tighten sharing economy revenue reporting regulations

07.10

EDF company takes part in Denmark NATO exercise

07.10

Song festival grounds alleged arsonist taken into custody

07.10

Tallinn submits €53.4 million supplementary budget to city council

07.10

Tallinn to launch mask wearing campaign

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: