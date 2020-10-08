Health Board: 45 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

Forty-five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Thursday. The 14-day average is now 51.54 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to data from the population registry, 22 of the cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County and 17 cases were discovered in Harju County. Lääne County and Lääne-Viru County each saw one case diagnosed over the last 24 hours. The remaining four cases did not have data in the information registry.

45 people receiving treatment in hospital, two in assisted breathing

As of Thursday morning, 45 people are receiving treatment in hospital with two patients under assisted breathing. There are five patients in intensive care.

An estimated 685 cases of COVID-19 are currently active in Estonia.

There were 1,509 tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 2227,918 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 3,760 (1.57 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

There were no deaths during the last 24 hours.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which provides detailed data in Estonian, Russian and English.

