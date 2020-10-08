news

Health Board: 45 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

A social distancing sign and hand sanitizer outside a restaurant in Tallinn's Old Town.
A social distancing sign and hand sanitizer outside a restaurant in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Helen Wright / ERR
Forty-five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Thursday. The 14-day average is now 51.54 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to data from the population registry, 22 of the cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County and 17 cases were discovered in Harju County. Lääne County and Lääne-Viru County each saw one case diagnosed over the last 24 hours. The remaining four cases did not have data in the information registry.

Further data to follow shortly - ed.

45 people receiving treatment in hospital, two in assisted breathing

As of Thursday morning, 45 people are receiving treatment in hospital with two patients under assisted breathing. There are five patients in intensive care.

An estimated 685 cases of COVID-19 are currently active in Estonia.

There were 1,509 tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 2227,918 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 3,760 (1.57 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

There were no deaths during the last 24 hours.

The 14-day average infection rate is 51.54 per 100,000 inhabitants.  

For more data visit koroonakaart, which provides detailed data in Estonian, Russian and English.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Watch Again

