Last week, the total number of new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosed in Estonia was 352, compared to 327 the week before, and there were three deaths - the first since August.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for September 28 - October 4;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths by age group;

Deaths by county.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from koroonakaart which publishes data released every day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview

New cases by week: There were 352 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Estonia compared to 327 the week before. The majority of cases were recorded in Harju and Ida-Viru counties. Estonia's infection rate has now been rising for eight weeks.

Ida-Viru County overtook Saare County as the county with the second highest number of cases last week.

Estonia's 14-day average rose to 51.02 per 100,000 on Monday, compared to 42.89 on Monday, September 21. Although compared to earlier in the week, it has started to fall as has the number of active cases.

The rate in Ida-Viru County is 132.12 per 100,000 and Harju County's is 57.32. Võru County's infection rate is also high, at 108.99 per 100,000.

Politicians, experts and health officials are still debating whether or not to introduce a requirement for people to wear face masks in public. The Health Board is now encouraging people to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

Discussions over help for the tourism industry and direct flight restrictions are still ongoing and no conclusion has been reached.

It was agreed to change the rules for direct flights to and from Estonia, and now flight routes can be reopened to countries which have an infection rate of less than double the EU average, which is currently around 100 per 100,000 inhabitants.

You can now book a coronavirus test online after a referral from a family doctor and Tartu University Hospital has started offering paid-for tests without a doctor's referral.

The situation in the northern and eastern regions is as follows:

Northern region: The Health Board's northern regional arm is monitoring seven active outbreaks compared to six last week. Almost 2,200 people are being monitored and of those 371 are ill.

Eastern region: The eastern region has 12 outbreaks - four more than last week - and 1,000 people are being monitored of whom 187 are ill.

New cases by day September 28 - October 4: The highest number of new cases was 81 and the lowest was 10.

The 81 recorded on September 30 was the highest number of new cases in a single day since April. The highest number of new cases diagnosed the week before was 71.

Apart from October 3, when 10 cases were diagnosed, there were more than 30 cases reported each day. The last time 10 or fewer cases were diagnosed on a single day was August 30.

New cases by county: The majority of new cases were diagnosed in Harju County, which has seen cases rise for the past eight weeks. Ida-Viru County's recorded cases rose again after falling the week before.

Harju County's cases increased to 185 from 159 the week before, which, while still an increase, is the smallest rise for several weeks. Ida-Viru County had 94 new cases compared to 86 the week before.

Saaremaa had 10 new cases, an increase from two the week before and Pärnu County saw an increase from three to five. Tartu County's cases stayed at four. Võru County saw a fall from 27 to 12.

New cases were also reported in people from Jõgeva, Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Põlva, Raplaa, Valga and Viljandi counties.

New cases, deaths and hospital releases: There were 352 new cases last week, three deaths and 14 people were discharged from hospital. These were the first deaths since August. There was an increase in new cases by a decrease in people being discharged from hospital, falling from 21 the week before.

Positive and negative tests by week: Testing is still high - usually more than 2,000 are carried out each day - but the total number has fallen. Last week, 14,256 tests were carried out compared to 18,574 the week before. In total 13,904 were negative and 352 were positive.

Deaths

Deaths by age and gender: There were three deaths last week, the first since August, and all three were in people aged over 80. The total number of deaths connected to coronavirus is 67.

The data shows 31 men and 36 women have died. The majority of deaths have occurred among people over 70 years old

By county: The three deaths took place in Ida-Viru Central Hospital, Tartu University Hospital and West Tallinn Central Hospital. While sex and age data are released, data from the population data is not so the deaths have been added to Harju, Ida-Viru and Tartu counties.

Coronavirus in Estonia highlights: September 28 - October 4:

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

