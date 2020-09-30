Coronavirus tests can now be booked online

Coronavirus tests can be booked online from Wednesday by anyone who has received a referral from a family doctor. The system has been introduced to speed up appointments and reduce bureaucracy.

A text message will be sent to the telephone number given to the public testing system with the e-registry link. People 18 and over receive the message.

The patient needs to identify themself online using their ID card or mobile ID. A test cannot be booked with Smart ID.

The service is optional and appointments can still be made by phoning the testing center.

