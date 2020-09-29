Government renews quarantine order until December 31

The government on Tuesday extended the quarantine requirements for people with a COVID-19 diagnosis and those residing with them or permanently staying in the same place of residence with them until December 31, 2020.

People infected with COVID-19 are prohibited from leaving their place of residence or permanent stay from the time of diagnosis until recovery, with the exception of cases where they have received an order from a healthcare worker or a police officer instructing them to leave the place of residence or permanent stay, or in the event of an emergency which threatens the person's life or health.

A permanent place of stay is also considered to be a hotel or other accommodation establishment, such as a guest apartment, if it is used during a stay in Estonia by a person who has no other place of residence or stay here. This also applies to the people using shelters and other similar services.

The requirement to remain in quarantine also applies to a person living with the patient, permanently in the same place of residence or otherwise in close contact.

People in close contact with infected persons may move outside their residence to a limited extent only if they have no symptoms of the disease and they are a healthcare worker or a person performing a public duty, who are performing their work duties.

People in close contact with infected persons may also leave their residence to obtain basic necessities if that is not possible otherwise, as well as for spending time outdoors if they take all measures for the prevention of the spread of potential infection. They may also leave their residence when whatever contact with the person diagnosed with COVID-19 at the place of residence is precluded.

Whenever a close contact of an infected person leaves home in these exceptional circumstances, they must carefully monitor their health condition and observe the measures imposed by the government or the Health Board for the prevention of the spread of the infection.

