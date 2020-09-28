news

Health Board: Despite rise in coronavirus cases, situation under control

Coronavirus testing starts at Tallinn Airport.
Coronavirus testing starts at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Health Board has said despite the recent increase in coronavirus cases the situation in Estonia is under control. On Monday, 67 new cases were reported and 2,873 tests analyzed.

Health Board specialist Hanna Sepp said many of the new cases were already known to the agency as close contacts and had been requested to self-isolate.

"What is reassuring with this number is that we can say that these people were probably at home and isolated and did not transmit the disease," she said.

Sepp said the cases which were new to the Health Board were related to the workplace of acquaintances.

In the northern region, approximately 2,000 people are being monitored and 283 are ill. The largest outbreaks are at the Läänemeri Gymnasium and East Tallinn Central Hospital which both have more than 30 patients.

"There (in the hospital - ed.) both patients and employees are known to be infected and auxiliary staff or, for example, canteen employees are infected. And it started when one sick employee went to work with symptoms," Sepp said.

She said there are few cases where the source of infection cannot be identified and this shows the Health Board that the situation is under control. 

The region of most concern is Ida-Viru County where there have been 130 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks and eight outbreaks. 

The graph below shows the total number of cases by week since February. See more data at koroonakaart.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app "HOIA" which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app.

Editor: Helen Wright

