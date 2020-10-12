Travelers from 9 countries do not need to quarantine on arrival to Estonia

Travelers from nine countries do not need to quarantine on arrival to Estonia from Monday. Isolation requirements have also changed.

The restriction on the freedom of movement does not apply to passengers arriving from Bulgaria, Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Norway, and the Vatican.

Based on the coronavirus infection rate, starting from Monday (October 12), a two-week restriction on the freedom of movement will apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania*, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

On Friday (October 9) the government agreed to revise the self-isolation rules which apply when crossing the border.

Under the new system travelers from any country with a 14-day average of 25 or less do not have to quarantine. Travelers from a country where the rate is 1.1 times Estonia's average do not have to quarantine, but any travelers from a country with a rate of more than 1.1 of Estonia's must quarantine.

From now on, the limit will be reviewed on a weekly basis on Fridays and the new limit will take force the following Monday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, this week, self-isolation does not currently apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from a country of the European Union and the European Economic Area, the Schengen area and a country included in the common list of the EU with an infection rate below 50 persons per 100,000 inhabitants.

Below is a list of countries and their infection rates. Countries above 50 per 100,000 are in bold.

Andorra 1069,9

Austria 122,2

Belgium 292,5

Bulgaria 49,4

Croatia 76,2

Czech Republic 374,6

Cyprus 27,7

Denmark 109,4

Finland 31,9

France 257,2

Germany 38,6

Greece 43,5

Hungary 131,4

Iceland 195,0

Ireland 120,5

Italy 52,0

Latvia 35,9

Liechtenstein 33,9

Lithuania 55,5*

Luxembourg 167,6

Malta 118,5

Monaco 84,6

Netherlands 285,4

Norway 30,6

Poland 67,5

Portugal 105,0

Romania 134,7

San Marino 81,3

Slovakia 136,1

Slovenia 116,8

Spain 307,0

Sweden 68,6

Switzerland 64,6

United Kingdom 201,9

Vatican 0,0

* According to the 25 September decision of the Government of Estonia, the restriction on the freedom of movement does not apply to passengers arriving from Lithuania in the following cases: if they arrive for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit and they have no symptoms and known contacts with infected persons.

See the list and advice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English here.

Based on a recommendation from the Council of the European Union, Estonia can open its border to 11 countries outside the European Union which have a low infection rate.

Travelers from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay can enter Estonia and do not need to quarantine on arrival.

Starting from October 12, a two-week restriction on the freedom of movement applies to passengers arriving from Canada, Georgia and Tunisia.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against any non-essential international travel.

What does quarantine mean?

This means that within 14 calendar days of their arrival in Estonia, people must refrain from unnecessary contacts and can leave their place of residence or permanent accommodation only for seeing a doctor and shopping for food, essentials and medicines, or in emergencies.

Coronavirus testing opportunity for people arriving in Estonia

From September 1, people returning to Estonia from COVID-19 risk countries will have the opportunity to be tested for coronavirus at the airport and port in order to shorten the 14-day restriction on the freedom of movement and allow them to return to work sooner.

Testing is free of charge for Estonian residents; foreigners can take the test at a cost of €67 and can pay on the spot by card.

Until the test results are known, a person must stay in complete self-isolation. In the case of a negative result, the person will be notified via text message, positive results will be communicated over the phone. The result will also be visible when entering the health information system with an ID card.

In the case of a negative test result, the person must stay in limited self-isolation for the first seven days following arrival to Estonia, i.e. the person can go to work and, for example, a shop, but unnecessary contacts must be avoided. The person should also keep their distance from others while at work.

A second test must be performed no earlier than seven days after the results of the first test, and if it is also negative, a person can resume their daily life.

This means that after two negative tests a person will not be subjected to the full 14-day period of restriction on the freedom of movement, which applies to everyone coming from high-risk countries who did not undergo testing.

More information about testing can be found here.

