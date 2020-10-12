Estravel to protest 'demonization' of travel

Travel agency Estravel issued a statement on Monday saying the dangers of travel have been exaggerated when it comes to the spread of the coronavirus.

The company wrote in a release: "Lately, there has been increased pressure from the government on Estonian society to avoid any kind of travel, especially for tourism. Estravel finds that this call has a political basis and is meant to direct attention away from some of the government's national shortcomings in alleviating the spread of COVID-19 virus."

According to Estravel, responsible travel safer is much safer than regular life in Estonia, proven by coronavirus testing numbers in Estonia in September:

Testing results in Estonia for September. Source: Estravel

The travel agency noted that it is 3.4 times more likely to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Estonia while just living regular life compared to responsible travel but Estonia has still established a far too strict quarantine requirement for its people when entering the country, according to Estravel.

The company emphasized that no Northern European country (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark) has such a requirement because it is considered unconstitutional. Residents of those countries are subject to a recommended self-isolation period instead.

The travel agency wrote: "If Estonia belongs to the same legal space as the Nordic countries, the Estonian government should act accordingly. This means restricting and preventing actual viral outbreaks nationally and not punishing the citizens for travel with a mandatory quarantine, whether it be eased or not."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!