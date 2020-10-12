Travelers to Latvia must fill in electronic form before crossing border

From Monday (October 12) all travelers to Latvia must fill in an electronic form 48 hours before crossing the border. Those who do not could face a fine.

The questionnaire requires contact and travel details and must be filled in by all travelers, including on behalf of children.

A QR code will be sent to people after they have submitted the form and data will be deleted after 30 days.

If you travel without submitting the document you could be fined. The form says: "Administrative liability from €10 up to €2,000 is stipulated for non-submission of the electronic form."

The form can be filled in here.

Self-isolation requirements must be observed when entering Latvia. However, self-isolation does not extend to people without symptoms who live in the cities of Valga or Valka and who move within the boundaries of their local governments during their daily Estonian–Latvian border crossing.

The waiver of the isolation obligation makes it possible to maintain a normal way of life in a border twin town. The exception applies regardless of the infection rates in both countries.

The form has been introduced to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!