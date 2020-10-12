news

Travelers to Latvia must fill in electronic form before crossing border ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian-Latvian border at Valga-Valka.
Estonian-Latvian border at Valga-Valka. Source: ERR
News

From Monday (October 12) all travelers to Latvia must fill in an electronic form 48 hours before crossing the border. Those who do not could face a fine.

The questionnaire requires contact and travel details and must be filled in by all travelers, including on behalf of children.

A QR code will be sent to people after they have submitted the form and data will be deleted after 30 days.

If you travel without submitting the document you could be fined. The form says: "Administrative liability from €10 up to €2,000 is stipulated for non-submission of the electronic form."

The form can be filled in here.

Self-isolation requirements must be observed when entering Latvia. However, self-isolation does not extend to people without symptoms who live in the cities of Valga or Valka and who move within the boundaries of their local governments during their daily Estonian–Latvian border crossing.

The waiver of the isolation obligation makes it possible to maintain a normal way of life in a border twin town. The exception applies regardless of the infection rates in both countries.

The form has been introduced to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

--

 Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:01

Coronavirus round-up: October 5-11

12:32

Raimond Kaljulaid: Tallinn will never be green with current city government

11:55

Puck dropped for Estonian hockey season start on Saturday

11:28

Registered unemployment up half a percentage point for September

11:02

Gallery: Opening performance of Jazzkaar festival

10:54

Health Board: 18 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:38

Lukas: Culture workers waiting for annual wage raise

10:09

Car lease interest rates have risen by a quarter since 2017

09:56

WRC Rally Italia: Tänak finishes Sardinia in sixth place, wins point stage Updated

09:47

Weather: Showers forecast for coming days, sleet could hit on Friday

09:41

Family doctors running low on influenza vaccine in Estonia

09:08

Estonia scores three goals, draws with North Macedonia in Nations League

08:40

Travelers to Latvia must fill in electronic form before crossing border

08:12

Travelers from 9 countries do not need to quarantine on arrival to Estonia

11.10

'Samost ja Sildam': Viilma's statement lumps him in with politicians

11.10

Reemo Voltri: Freezing teachers' wages will result in a strike

11.10

Indrek Saar: Ministers scoring points instead of containing virus

11.10

March supporting Belarusian women takes place in Tallinn

11.10

Day brings 19 new coronavirus cases

11.10

Health Board: Isolation requirement can be replaced with taking two tests

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: