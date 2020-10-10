Latvia changes self-isolation rules from Saturday

From Saturday (October 10) travelers arriving in Latvia will need to quarantine if the country they are arriving from has a higher rate of coronavirus.

From October 10 only people travelling directly from the Vatican, Norway, Finland and Cyprus in Europe will not have to quarantine, LSM reported on Friday.

The latest change to the rules sees the previous threshold of 25 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 over 14 days ditched in favor or a new threshold which is the case level in Latvia, currently quoted as 40.4.

The news was released by the Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (SPKC) in its Friday afternoon update.

