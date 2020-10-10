news

Latvia changes self-isolation rules from Saturday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian-Latvian border at Valga-Valka.
Estonian-Latvian border at Valga-Valka. Source: ERR
News

From Saturday (October 10) travelers arriving in Latvia will need to quarantine if the country they are arriving from has a higher rate of coronavirus.

From October 10 only people travelling directly from the Vatican, Norway, Finland and Cyprus in Europe will not have to quarantine, LSM reported on Friday.

The latest change to the rules sees the previous threshold of 25 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 over 14 days ditched in favor or a new threshold which is the case level in Latvia, currently quoted as 40.4.

The news was released by the Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (SPKC) in its Friday afternoon update. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:48

Latvia changes self-isolation rules from Saturday

09.10

EDF platoon completes fourth month of Kabul NATO service

09.10

Secretary of State brings MS Estonia relatives up to speed on developments

09.10

Audit office: Government COVID-19 reserve three-quarters used up

09.10

Tänak languishing in 9th place after four Sardinia rally stages

09.10

Prosecutor general: Danske court case leak did not originate in Estonia

09.10

No news is good news on Prosha the bear's release into Russian wilderness

09.10

Research institute: Economic downturn to be 5 percent for 2020

09.10

Mobile ID experiencing disruptions Friday Updated

09.10

Paper: Viljandi cafe closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19

09.10

Supreme Court to announce pension reform decision on October 20

09.10

Finland to shorten quarantine period to 10 days

09.10

European travel 'green' level ceiling may change to 25 per 100,000

09.10

Commerce chamber asks government to prolong foreign worker stay periods

09.10

Health Board does not see hospitals full of COVID-19 patients any time soon

09.10

Tallinn gets 'bubble' host status for European basketball qualifiers

09.10

In case you missed it: October 3-9

09.10

Health Board: 49 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours, one death

09.10

53rd Saaremaa Rally to start Friday evening

09.10

Expert: Masks in crowded, indoor areas is best practice

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: