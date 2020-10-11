Day brings 19 new coronavirus cases

news

A sign for coronavirus testing at Tallinn Airport.
A sign for coronavirus testing at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Data from the Health Board suggests 961 initial coronavirus tests were analyzed in Estonia over the last 24 hours 19 of which came back positive. The national case rate for the past 14 days now stands at 50.11.

Ida-Viru County saw the most new cases at 13, with Harju County getting four and Tartu County a single coronavirus patient. One person who tested positive did not have a registered place of residence.

Thirty-one people are being treated in hospitals as of Sunday, with a single patient on assisted breathing.

The Health Board's Ida-Viru regional department is monitoring a total of nine outbreaks and 931 people 208 of whom have taken ill. People caught the virus in school in four cases, from family members in five and from colleagues in two cases. One case of the disease was brought in from Russia, while the circumstances of one case are still being investigated.

The Health Board's northern arm is monitoring six outbreaks and 2,000 people 326 of whom have taken ill.

The board is monitoring a single outbreak each in the southern and western districts. Health Board west is monitoring 130 people and 30 patients.

Health Board recommends avoiding travel and working from home

The Health Board urges people to spend the upcoming school holidays in Estonia. The agency also recommends employers facilitate remote working whenever possible.

Hospitals in Estonia have closed a total of 495 COVID-19 cases involving 482 people.

As of October 11, 2,958 people have recovered. The cases of 2,246 people (75.9 percent) have been closed, while 712 people (24.1 percent) have gone longer than 28 days without testing positive and are not being treated in hospital.

Over 232,000 initial tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been administered in Estonia of which 3,865 (1.66 percent) have been positive.

More information on the coronavirus situation in Estonia is available here.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

