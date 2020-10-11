news

Health Board: Isolation requirement can be replaced with taking two tests ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

People can get tested twice for the coronavirus as an alternative to having to self-isolate for two weeks upon arriving from a foreign country. If both tests come back negative, the person can go back to their ordinary life immediately, the Health Board says.

The Health Board recommends people postpone foreign trips and spend school holidays in Estonia. If travel cannot be postponed, people need to keep in mind the two-week isolation obligation than can be substituted with taking two SARS-CoV-2 tests that need to come back negative.

People ordered by employers to perform assignments that cannot be postponed can do so after testing negative for the coronavirus once. Children can go back to school after receiving two negative test results.

The Health Board is concerned over the virus spreading in workplaces. The agency emphasizes the importance of not going to work when ill, adding that getting better at home and only returning to work once healthy is in the interests of both the employee and employer. According to the Health Board, the latter must ensure the working collective's safety.

"We recommend encouraging remote working as much as possible," the board says in its notice.

"Other measures to combat the spread of the virus need to be adopted. People should keep their distance and wear masks in crowded places. That way, we can avoid the virus spreading in dressing and restrooms, meetings, shared work transport, but also during lunchbreaks. The health of the economy depends on the health of the population," the agency adds.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

