Finland to shorten quarantine period to 10 days

Finland's Health Board (THL) has announced that self-quarantine periods are to be shortened from 14 days to 10 days.

The amendment will apply from Monday, October 12. Until then, current directions will remain valid.

Quarantine means limiting the movement of a healthy person who may have been in contact with an infected person, Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat writes.

"Based on the studies we know that only a fraction of the infected actually gets ill. More than half of them show symptoms within five days of exposure and almost all within ten days. After that, only a very few get sick," Taneli Puumalainen, Chief Physician of the Health Board, said.

Puumalainen added that a person with a coronavirus infection is most infectious a few days before the occurrence of symptoms, and a few days after.

"After that, especially with mild infections, the infectivity decreases rapidly, even if some symptoms continue," said Puumalainen.

In Finland, 296 people were infected with the coronavirus on October 7. The highest number, 93 infected, was identified in Vaasa.

Latvia has already shortened its quarantine period to 10 days.

Travel to Finland from Estonia is still only permissible for work purposes or other essential reasons.

