Health Board: 37 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

A woman wearing a mask on a tram in Tallinn. Picture is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Thirty-seven new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Estonia in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Saturday. The infection rate fell slightly to 51.32 per 100,000 people.

Twenty-one cases were diagnosed in Harju County, six in Ida-Viru County, two in Tartu County and one each in Jõgeva, Lääne and Võru counties. Five people had no information in the population register. In total, 1,815 tests were analyzed.

The estimated number of active cases is 682, a decrease of 10 from yesterday. There were no deaths in the last 24 hours.

Thirty-two people are being treated for coronavirus in hospital, four less than yesterday, and the total number of people discharged from hospital is now 493.

The total number of cases diagnosed since February in Estonia is 3,846.  

The Health Board is urging people to wear masks, avoid traveling and to stay home when sick.

Situation by region

Northern region: Almost 2,000 people are being monitored, of whom 356 are ill.

Nineteen of the new cases in Harju County are in Tallinn. In six cases, these are close contacts of previous sufferers, and in four cases, the infectious disease was introduced from Russia, Belarus, Germany and India. The circumstances of the remaining cases are being clarified.

There are six outbreaks in the northern region, the largest of which is a hospital outbreak with 42 people and a Tallinn school outbreak with 39 people. The other four are related to workplaces.

Eastern region: There are 955 people being monitored of whom 207 have fallen ill.

In one case in Ida-Viru, the virus was caught at school, in one case the infection was caught from a family member and in four cases the source of infection was the workplace. 

There are a total of nine active outbreaks in the eastern region: nine people are connected to an outbreak of Sillamäe, 11 to an outbreak at a school in Kohtla-Järve, six to another school in Kohtla-Järve and eight to an outbreak involving family members and acquaintances. Eighteen people (13 clients and five employees) are connected to an outbreak at Jõhvi care center and eight to a Jõhvi school. There are 18 cases in Kohtla-Järve and Sillamäe related to an outbreak at a Sillamäe school and 10 to an entertainment institution. Today, an outbreak with six people at a workplace in Narva was added.

Western region: 141 people are being monitored, 32 of whom are ill. 

Southern region: In total 211 people are being monitored, 52 of whom are ill. A workplace outbreak with 24 people is being monitored.

The cases in Jõgeva and Võru counties were close contacts of previous patients. One case added to Tartu County is a close contact and the circumstances are being clarified in the other case.  

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

