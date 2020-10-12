Health Board: 18 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

Eighteen new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Monday. In total, 882 tests were conducted.

According to data from the population registry, eight cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, four cases were found in Harju County, two in Jõgeva County and one case was diagnosed in Tartu County. The remaining three cases had no information in the registry, often referring to the persons being foreign.

The 14-day average infection rate is now 46.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Eastern region

Of the eight new cases in Ida-Viru County, five were traced back to infection in school two were infections in family and the remaining case had to do with travel from Russia.

In total, there are seven active outbreaks in Eastern Estonia: Kohtla-Järve school outbreak (11 cases), Ida-Viru family and acquintance outbreak (eight cases), Jõhvi school outbreak (eight cases), Jõhvi care home outbreak (18 cases), Sillamäe school outbreak (27 cases), the so-called entertainment venue outbreak (10 cases) and Narva workplace outbreak (seven cases).

The Eastern arm of the Health Board is monitoring 967 people, of which 203 are confirmed to have COVID-19.

Northern region

All four of the new cases in Harju County were in Tallinn, one was traced back to contact with a previously infected family member and the remaining three are under further Health Board investigation.

In total, there are six outbreaks in Northern Estonia: hospital outbreak (42 cases), Tallinn school outbreak (39 cases), first workplace outbreak (39 cases), second workplace outbreak (eight cases), family and acquintance oubreak (five cases) and a third workplace outbreak with seven cases.

The Northern Regional Department of the Health Board is monitoring 1,798 people, of which 288 are diagnosed with COVID-19.

Southern and Western regions

The new cases in Jõgeva and Tartu counties were all connected to contact with someone previously infected with the novel coronavirus.

The Southern Regional department is monitoring one active outbreak with 24 cases and a total of 346 people, of which 39 are infected with COVID-19.

There is one outbreak in Western Estonia with a family infected (six cases) with COVID-19 in Saaremaa. There are 129 people being monitored in Western Estonia, with 27 people diagnosed with the coronavirus.

32 people receiving treatment in hospital, two in assisted breathing

As of Monday morning, 32 people are receiving treatment in hospital with one under assisted breathing. There are five patients in intensive care.

There are an estimated 618 cases of the coronavirus active in Estonia, as of Monday.

There were 961 tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 233,241 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 3,883 (1.66 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

There were no deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 68 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which provides detailed data in Estonian, Russian and English.

