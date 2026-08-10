X!

Study links long COVID-19 to surge in new chronic illnesses in Estonia

News
Physical storage of just about all of the genes included in the Estonian Genome Project pictured at the Estonian Biobank in Tartu.
Physical storage of just about all of the genes included in the Estonian Genome Project pictured at the Estonian Biobank in Tartu. Source: Kristjan Karron/University of Tartu
News

A new study based on data from Estonian residents shows that long COVID and chronic illnesses have a direct two‑way connection. Existing chronic diseases prolong COVID symptoms, which in turn paves the way for diagnoses such as sleep apnea and heart rhythm disorders.

Researchers at the University of Tartu reached this conclusion after analyzing the health and genetic data of nearly 210,000 Estonian Biobank donors. They compared the medical histories of more than 2,000 people with long COVID to roughly 200,000 individuals in a control group.

The analysis revealed several links. First, long COVID most often affected people aged 40–59, and three‑quarters of those with prolonged symptoms were women. The risk of long COVID was significantly increased by overweight, previous chronic kidney disease, asthma, and type 2 diabetes. For chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the risk of persistent symptoms was more than twice as high as usual.

The chain also worked in the opposite direction. During the pandemic years, doctors diagnosed new health problems much more frequently in patients with long COVID. For example, the risk of sleep apnea — nighttime breathing interruptions — was three times higher than before. Heart rhythm disorders and thyroid diseases also became more common. Researchers do not entirely rule out the possibility that people with long COVID simply visit doctors more often and therefore receive more diagnoses.

The scientists paid special attention to type 2 diabetes. The study showed that starting in spring 2020, the number of new diabetes cases in the general population began to rise sharply, exceeding all previous mathematical projections. Genetics also played a clear role: those with a higher genetic predisposition to severe COVID developed diabetes 17 percent more often.

Why is this happening? According to researchers, the virus damages the body on several fronts. Existing chronic diseases create a favorable environment for inflammation and immune system disturbances, preventing full recovery from infection. The rise in new diabetes cases may reflect the virus's impact on the pancreas — the organ that produces insulin, which regulates blood sugar.

Pandemic‑era lifestyle also strongly contributed to the development of new illnesses. People moved less, stress increased, and body weight rose.

The researchers published their findings in the journal Frontiers in Public Health.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andres Reimann, Argo Ideon

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:05

Pharmacy vending machines to fall under Competition Authority control

12:25

Review: A completely brand new day

12:13

Estonia's athletes have disappointing first day at European champs in Birmingham

12:09

Incoming Pärnu alliance picks leaders, signs coalition agreement

11:41

Young Estonian 'Buckshot Roulette' developer: Games are art, scene is growing

11:35

Rescuers extinguish Rääma peat‑bog fire Updated

11:23

Careless waste handling attracts rodents to the city Updated

11:05

Expert: U.S. mood toward Ukraine shifts as Zelenskyy now seen as a winner

10:28

People from 224 different ethnic nationalities living in Estonia

10:02

Opinion Festival panel: AI forcing scientists to alter working habits and values

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.08

Estonia axes unemployment benefit for young people finishing conscription

10.08

Nissan Skyline GT-R hits 416 kph for a new Estonian record at the One Mile Challenge

10.08

Estonian rally driver hit with ban after Finland police booking

10.08

Estonian seal-watching tour attracts the animals with classical music

10.08

Estonia's ruling coalition loses majority after 2 MPs quit parties Updated

10.08

Southeastern Estonian lighthouse draws visitors with close-up Russia views

10.08

Tartu Old Town bar owners concerned about residential development

08.08

Canadian Estonian family still thriving 30 years after return to homeland

10.08

Prime Minister on minority government: We need to make compromises to go on

10.08

Study links long COVID-19 to surge in new chronic illnesses in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo