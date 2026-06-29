No miracle shortcuts to human longevity

A healthy lifestyle helps reduce the risk of premature death and increases the number of years lived in good health. However, no short-term miracle cure or strict diet can guarantee living to the age of 100, Tallinn University demographers Michel Poulain and Anne Herm emphasize in a new research paper.

Every day, the media and social networks are flooded with hundreds of messages from self-proclaimed experts promising that simple lifestyle changes can dramatically extend your lifespan. The scientific reality, however, is far more nuanced: while a healthy lifestyle helps people stay healthy for longer, no short-term miracle cure or strict diet can guarantee a 100th birthday.

In a new research paper, Tallinn University Estonian Institute for Population Studies researchers Michel Poulain and Anne Herm took a critical look at the factors behind longevity, concluding that extending lifespan cannot be reduced to a simple set of dos and don'ts. To reach their conclusions, they reviewed previous research on healthy aging, centenarians and long-lived communities.

The studies reveal a clear pattern: moderate physical activity and a balanced diet reduce the risk of chronic disease and premature death while increasing the number of years lived in good health. On their own, however, they may not extend the upper limit of the human lifespan. The life stories of centenarians illustrate this point, as they are often full of contradictions. Many have followed unusual diets or lived through prolonged periods of hardship and deprivation.

According to the researchers, this reflects the close interplay between lifelong habits and the environment in which people live. For example, in regions with unusually high numbers of long-lived residents — the so-called Blue Zones — the key factor is not intense workouts at the gym but moderate physical activity woven into everyday life, such as walking and household chores. Likewise, people in these regions have generally maintained modest and consistent eating habits throughout their lives.

The study also identified social networks and psychological resilience as important factors. Strong family support and the ability to cope with everyday stress help people maintain emotional well-being even at a very advanced age. Exceptional longevity emerges over the course of a lifetime through the combined influence of genetic predisposition, environmental conditions and social factors, with an element of good fortune always playing a role as well. In other words, living a long life is not the result of four weeks of a strict health regimen, but of continual, moderate adaptation to life's circumstances.

The researchers published their findings in the journal Minerva Medica.

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