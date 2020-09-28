Quarantine rules eased for arrivals from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland

From Monday, the Estonian government will ease quarantine rules for some people traveling from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland to allow cross-border movement.

An amendment approved on Friday allows people arriving from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland to skip the 14-day quarantine period if they are coming to work, study, receive health care, for family events or for transit purposes and have no symptoms of the disease or known exposure to an infectious disease.

It does not matter if the coronavirus infection rate is more than 25 per 100,000 people which is the current rule. The change will take effect on Monday, September 28.

Until now, Latvians, Lithuanians and Finns could enter Estonia without quarantining if the infection rate was 25 or below. For the rest of Europe, the limit is set at 16 per 100,000.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!