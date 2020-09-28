news

Quarantine rules eased for arrivals from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian-Latvian border at Valga-Valka.
Estonian-Latvian border at Valga-Valka. Source: ERR
News

From Monday, the Estonian government will ease quarantine rules for some people traveling from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland to allow cross-border movement.

An amendment approved on Friday allows people arriving from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland to skip the 14-day quarantine period if they are coming to work, study, receive health care, for family events or for transit purposes and have no symptoms of the disease or known exposure to an infectious disease.

It does not matter if the coronavirus infection rate is more than 25 per 100,000 people which is the current rule. The change will take effect on Monday, September 28.

Until now, Latvians, Lithuanians and Finns could enter Estonia without quarantining if the infection rate was 25 or below. For the rest of Europe, the limit is set at 16 per 100,000.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:33

Less than 10 percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized

13:05

Estonia's first major exhibition of ancient Egyptian art to open at Kumu

12:30

Health Board: 67 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours Updated

12:26

Coronavirus round-up: September 21-27

12:01

Ratings: EKRE support falls to 13 percent

11:18

New documentary claims Estonia ferry has hole in wreck

11:04

Ratas: Estonia ferry wreck needs a new investigation

10:53

Hunt's Saints fall to Green Bay, lose second consecutive match

10:26

Teachers' salary negotiations to start

10:08

Estonian Embassy in Washington undergoing reconstruction

09:40

Reinsalu hopes to raise Armenia, Azerbaijan tensions at UN Security Council

09:12

Isamaa's 'Right-wingers' association elect board

08:38

Kanepi advances in French Open, Kontaveit out after tough match

08:10

Quarantine rules eased for arrivals from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland

27.09

Olukorrast riigis: Reitelmann unclear on ERR role

27.09

'Insight' lifts veil of secrecy surrounding sunken submarine

27.09

Maarja Vaino: Tolerance seems like serious business

27.09

Rental apartments scheme used to fleece Estonians in Italy

27.09

35 people test positive for coronavirus

27.09

Yana Toom: I have a few packs of minced meat on my conscience

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: