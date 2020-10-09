Health Board: 49 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours, one death

Forty-nine new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Friday. An elderly man died in Ida-Viru Central Hospital.

According to data from the population registry, 23 of the cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County and 11 cases were discovered in Harju County. Two cases each were discovered in Tartu and Viljandi counties and one case each went to Hiiu, Jõgeva and Võru counties.

The remaining eight cases did not have any information in the population registry, usually pointing to the cases being travellers.

The 14-day average infection rate is now 52.07 per 100,000 inhabitants.

North region

Of the 11 new cases diagnosed in Harju County, seven were in Tallinn. One was traced back to close contact with a formerly infected person and one case was connected to travel from Switzerland. The remaining cases are under further investigation.

As of Friday, there are five active outbreaks in Northern Estonia: hospital outbreak (27 employees, 15 patients), Tallinn school outbreak (29 students, 10 teachers), first workplace outbreak (39 cases), second workplace outbreak (eight cases) and acquintance outbreak (five cases).

The Northern Regional Department of the Health Board is monitoring more than 2,000 people, of which 360 are infected with COVID-19.

Eastern region

Two of the new cases in Ida-Viru County are traced to a care home in Jõhvi, five cases are connected to infection at school. Four new cases are a result of family or acquintance contact and two people were infected at work. The remaining new cases are under further investigation.

The Eastern arm of the Health Board is monitoring some 1,100 people, of which 214 are confirmed with the novel coronavirus. The 14-day infection rate per 100,000 in Ida-Viru County is currently 154.2.

There are eight active outbreaks in Eastern Estonia: Sillamäe workplace outbreak (nine cases), first Kohtla-Järve school outbreak (11 cases), second Kohtla-Järve school outbreak (six cases), Ida-Viru family outbreak (eight cases), Jõhvi school outbreak (six cases), Jõhvi care home outbreak (five clients, 13 employees), Sillamäe school (17 cases) and the so-called entertainment outbreak has 10 cases.

35 people receiving treatment in hospital, two in assisted breathing

As of Thursday morning, 35 people are receiving treatment in hospital with one under assisted breathing. There are five patients in intensive care.

There were 1,686 tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 229,601 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 3,809 (1.65 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

There was one death reported, a 85 year old man in Ida-Viru Central Hospital. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 68 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which provides detailed data in Estonian, Russian and English.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

