Entering Estonia without undergoing quarantining will be possible from only three European states from next Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, due to rising coronavirus rates.

From Monday, October 5, a two-week quarantine period is applicable to arrivals in Estonia from:

Andorra,

Austria,

Belgium,

Bulgaria,

Croatia,

Cyprus,

the Czech Republic,

Denmark,

France,

Germany,

Greece,

Hungary,

Iceland,

Ireland,

Italy,

Liechtenstein,

Lithuania,*

Luxembourg,

Malta,

Monaco,

the Netherlands,

Norway,

Poland,

Portugal,

Romania,

Spain,

Sweden,

San Marino,

Slovakia,

Slovenia,

Switzerland,

the U.K.

* Since September 28, arrivals from Lithuania do not need to quarantine on arrival in Estonia if they are traveling for work, study, healthcare provision, family reasons or transit to another country, provided they are suffering potential coronavirus symptoms and have had no known recent contact with COVID-19 carriers.

All of the above countries exceed the 16 coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the preceding 14 days ceiling, beyond which a country is considered at-risk regarding COVID-19.

The only three European countries whose arrivals in Estonia do not need to quarantine are:

Finland,

Latvia,

The Vatican.

Finland and Latvia would also be added to the quarantine list if their reported 14-day coronavirus rate exceeded the rate of 25 (i.e. not 16 as for most countries) per 100,000 inhabitants.

The quarantine requirement can generally be reduced by returning negative on a coronavirus test upon arrival at the airport or port, followed by returning negative on a repeat test within seven days.

Outside of Europe, passengers arriving from Canada, Georgia and Tunisia are also subject to a two-week restriction on the freedom of movement, while those coming from Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay are not subject to a requirement to self-quarantine.

More information is on the foreign ministry's website here.

The foreign ministry advises against all non-essential international travel; in the case of essential travel it recommends consulting with the foreign ministry of the destination country, the Reisi Targalt website (link in Estonian), the EU's ReOpen portal, and/or the diplomatic mission in Estonia of the destination country.

Paying attention to local coronavirus regulations in the destination country, which may be different from Estonia's, monitoring personal health before, during and after travel, and obtaining travel insurance are all best practices as well, the ministry says.

More information on the coronavirus and restrictions on the freedom of movement is available here, or by calling the national helpline on 1247 (or on +372 600 1247 from abroad).

The updated regime comes into effect Monday, October 5. The regime as things stand until then is here.

