news

Health board emergency medical chief supports cutting quarantine time ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Dr. Arkadi Popov.
Dr. Arkadi Popov. Source: ERR
News

The head of the Health Board's (Terviseamet) emergency medical department says he is in favor of cutting the coronavirus quarantine period to 10 days, weekly Maaleht reports.

Doctor Arkadi Popov argues that since most individuals who contract COVID-19 experience symptoms as early as day six, the quarantine period should be reduced from the current 14 days, to 10 days, Maaleht reports (link in Estonian).

Shorter quarantine periods, also already introduced in Latvia, would be better for the economy as well, he says.

Beyond day six of a potential coronavirus infection, the likelihood of an individual having contracted it falls away if symptoms have not developed, Popov says.

The 14-day quarantine period is required for arrivals in Estonia for coronavirus high-risk countries, meaning those with a rate higher than 16 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, over the past 14 days. In practice this means arrivals from all European countries save Estonia's nearest neighbors, Latvia and Finland, along with the Vatican City State, need to quarantine, unless they take two coronavirus tests within a few days of each other, returning negative on both.

As for internal, domestic travel, Popov said that there was an anomaly where people traveling from Ida-Viru County – currently the region of Estonia with the highest rate of infections at 133.3 per 100,000 as of Wednesday – do not need to quarantine if they traveled to another part of the country, but arrivals from countries with lower rates than Ida-Viru County would need to do so.

Estonia's nationwide rate of coronavirus infections is currently a little over 50 per 100,000.

Popov said he would leave that decision to the politicians, however.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:09

Kohtla-Järve mayor goes to court seeking apology over alleged slander

12:43

Winning ideas for Tartu's participatory budget revealed

12:14

State budget party 'protection money' recipients announced late November

12:12

State-owned airline Nordica could face privatization

11:44

WRC Rally Italia Sardegna: Tänak running out of time to defend title

11:09

Foreign ministry: Support for Estonian firms abroad needs centralizing

10:41

President: NATO depends on member states' mutual understanding

10:41

Health Board: 45 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:19

Tallinn to present ideas for European Green Capital 2022 title bid

09:49

100,000 substandard respirators acquired through PPE procurement

09:23

Minister: COVID-19 lessons learned from spring being applied in autumn

08:52

Health board emergency medical chief supports cutting quarantine time

08:28

Video: National team ends goalless streak, not enough to beat Lithuania

07.10

Ratas does not support new coronavirus restrictions

07.10

Archbishop: Define marriage as man and woman to green-light partnership act

07.10

State to tighten sharing economy revenue reporting regulations

07.10

EDF company takes part in Denmark NATO exercise

07.10

Song festival grounds alleged arsonist taken into custody

07.10

Tallinn submits €53.4 million supplementary budget to city council

07.10

Tallinn to launch mask wearing campaign

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: