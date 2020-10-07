news

Research: COVID-19 spreading undetected, outside main outbreaks ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A social distancing sign at the Port of Tallinn which says:
A social distancing sign at the Port of Tallinn which says: "Why hug when you can wave". Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The coronavirus can spread outside of the focal points of outbreaks, often without being noticed, a new study by the University of Tartu found.

The nationwide study, led by the University of Tartu, tested over 2,500 people for the virus between September 21 and October 1, and found five individuals who returned positive but had shown no symptoms and had not to their knowledge had close contact with an infected person.

The researchers concluded that the true figure for cases in Estonia could be anything from 800 to over 5,000. The current official estimate of active COVID-19 cases is 684, according to the koroonakart.

Ruth Kalda, professor of family medicine at the University of Tartu, says the current infection figure is comparable with that of late April, but the severity of symptoms in positive cases has fallen, largely due to a change in attitudes to mild symptoms.

"Compared to spring, the general testing capacity has significantly improved. Much more people get tested now and the general message is that people must contact their family doctor even with the mildest symptoms. This is why we find more people with mild symptoms also in our study," Kalda said via a university press release.

Test subjects were also interviewed about what coronavirus precautionary measures they took, finding the opposite had happened here, particularly with younger people.

"While in the waves of April and May we saw people diligently adhering to the safe distancing rule, in September, only one third of subjects reported that," Kalda added. 

The hidden nature of recent spreads means that these measures are in fact more important, Kalda added.

"Many infected people may not even be aware of their infection and thus do not know to avoid contacts. This is why it is reasonable to strongly recommend wearing masks in public transport and public places, especially indoor spaces where keeping a safe distance is not possible", said Kalda. 

The HOIA mobile application is also helpful, she said, as it quickly notifies users of possible close contact with COVID-19-positive person.

The research was carried out in conjunction with market research company Kantar Emor and medical companies Medicum Specialist and Synlab Eesti.

 

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:20

Health Board: 56 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

14:11

Health board: 'Teachers, please do not go to school with symptoms'

13:53

Estonia recalls ambassador to Belarus for consultations

13:38

Kalev/Cramo game off after earlier opponents' players contract COVID-19

13:12

Gallery: Estonian World War Two espionage movie 'O2' premieres

12:11

Arrivals in Latvia must complete electronic coronavirus form from Monday

11:40

Eesti Energia merges mines, electricity generation into one company

11:09

Teachers' union threatens strike over four-year pay freeze

10:58

Lanno: Mask-wearing in indoor public places should be norm

10:38

Research: COVID-19 spreading undetected, outside main outbreaks

10:11

Riigikogu members test remote working technology

09:48

Statistics: Motor fuel, food had biggest impact on consumer price index

09:11

Ratings: Opposition support exceeds coalition for first time since February

08:46

Woman detained on suspicion of spying

08:12

Justice chancellor: Ministry messed up flight restriction changes

06.10

Marju Himma: R&D funding hike could end up benefiting politicians the most

06.10

Law change to stop personal legal information remaining open data

06.10

Auditor general: Was the coronavirus crisis too mild to inspire lessons?

06.10

ERR Jupiter app now available

06.10

Rannap: I have tried to bring together pop and classical music all my life

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: